A handful of softball players and coaches with Hawaii ties competed in the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, which began on Friday.

All-time NCAA home run leader Jocelyn Alo added to her career total on Friday with a two-run home run in a 14-0 mercy-rule win over Prairie View in the first round, upping her count to 113. The Sooners improved to 51-2 for the 2022 season with a win over Texas A&M on Saturday and have two chances to beat the Aggies on Sunday for a spot in the Super Regionals.

Additionally, Ole Miss freshman second baseman and Kamehameha alum Keila Kamoku made an immediate impact in her first NCAA Tournament game, hitting a home run against Loyola Marymount.

Although the Rebels lost their opening round matchup against the Lions on Friday, they avoided elimination with a 9-5 win over Grand Canyon, with Kamoku scoring a run and drawing a walk. Ole Miss is set to take on LMU again late on Saturday night for a spot in Sunday’s regional against No. 5 UCLA.

Weber State has a pair of neighbor island players in Baldwin alums Saree-Ann Kekahuna and Aliya Harmon. The Wildcats made the NCAA Tournament but were eliminated after losses to Texas and Lehigh. Kekahuna and Harmon played sparingly, with Harmon mostly appearing as a pinch runner.

Also eliminated from the NCAA Tournament was Fordham after losses to Oklahoma State and North Texas. The Rams are coached by Mililani native and UNLV alum Melissa Inouye.