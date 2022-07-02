Twenty-seven softball players from Hawaii are coming back to the islands with gold medals after competing at the Triple Crown Softball International Challenge in Denver as part of Team Polynesia’s 16U and 18U teams last week.
Team Polynesia 18U defeated defending champion Team USA 10-2 in a run-rule shortened championship game.
Team Polynesia 16U topped previously undefeated Puerto Rico in dramatic fashion. After making a leaping grab on a would-be grand slam, Atti Fonoti delivered the game-winning 2-run walk-off home run the next half inning.
It is the first time Team Polynesia has won the International Challenge.
Team Polynesia 16U athletes from Hawaii:
Milan Ah Yat
Ori Mailo
Kailene Berinobis
Charlee-Rose Stevens
Mua Williams
Taryn Ho
Mariah Antoque
Atti Fonoti
Marley Espiau
Nikki Chong
Kiani Soller
Sophia Alo
Chenoa Cainglit
Team Polynesia 18U athletes from Hawaii:
Taryn irimata
Jerzia Liana
Carys Murakami
Moani Ioane
Mackenzie Kila
Danyel Monroe
Shonty Passi
Asia Lee
Lorraine Alo
Cairah Curran
Braiesey Rosa
Trendee Kahunahana
U’a Nakoa-Chung
Breli Agbayani-Shibao