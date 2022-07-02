Twenty-seven softball players from Hawaii are coming back to the islands with gold medals after competing at the Triple Crown Softball International Challenge in Denver as part of Team Polynesia’s 16U and 18U teams last week.

Team Polynesia 18U defeated defending champion Team USA 10-2 in a run-rule shortened championship game.

Team Polynesia 16U topped previously undefeated Puerto Rico in dramatic fashion. After making a leaping grab on a would-be grand slam, Atti Fonoti delivered the game-winning 2-run walk-off home run the next half inning.

It is the first time Team Polynesia has won the International Challenge.

Team Polynesia 16U athletes from Hawaii:

Milan Ah Yat

Ori Mailo

Kailene Berinobis

Charlee-Rose Stevens

Mua Williams

Taryn Ho

Mariah Antoque

Atti Fonoti

Marley Espiau

Nikki Chong

Kiani Soller

Sophia Alo

Chenoa Cainglit

Team Polynesia 18U athletes from Hawaii:

Taryn irimata

Jerzia Liana

Nelly MacEnroe-Marinas

Carys Murakami

Moani Ioane

Mackenzie Kila

Danyel Monroe

Shonty Passi

Asia Lee

Lorraine Alo

Cairah Curran

Braiesey Rosa

Trendee Kahunahana

U’a Nakoa-Chung

Breli Agbayani-Shibao