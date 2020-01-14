Local recruits in 2020 class remain committed to Hawaii

A whirlwind ensued when news broke of head coach Nick Rolovich’s departure from the University of Hawaii to take the same position at Washington State.

Players from the 808 state who signed with the Rainbow Warriors this past December were caught off guard on Monday night. KHON2 caught up with Campbell’s Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala and Kamehameha’s Ezra Evaimalo, who put pen to paper less than a month ago.

Both remain fully committed to the program despite the news, and hope to represent their home state when they suit up for the Rainbow Warriors in the fall.

#HawaiiFB Recruits react to Rolo leaving to Wazzu more on @KHONnews mobile app pic.twitter.com/6uiAb8r0R1 — Sam Spangler (@SamSpanglerHI) January 14, 2020

“I’m fully committed to UH,” Mokiao-Atimalala told KHON2. “Right across my jersey playing for the home team, represent my family, my school, my coaches, everybody, so it’s all about the home team and this is where I want to be.”