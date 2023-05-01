A trio of local PacWest Conference teams are headed to the NCAA Tournament in their respective sports.

The Hawaii-Hilo men’s golf team will compete in the NCAA Division II West Regional from May 11-13 in Rohnert Park, Calif., after winning the PacWest title on April 19.

Additionally, both Hawaii Pacific tennis teams are going to the NCAA Tournament.

The HPU men will head to Orlando to face an opponent to be determined after downing Point Loma on April 28.

Meanwhile, the HPU women will face Point Loma in Kailua on Tuesday to determine if they will advance.