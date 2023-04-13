A pair of golfers with Hawaii ties in Punahou alums Allisen Corpuz and Mariel Galdiano both missed the cut in the second round of the LOTTE Championship on Thursday.

Corpuz shot a 3-over 147, while Galdiano finished with a 7-over 151 through two rounds. Both missed the cut line, with Corpuz coming up short by just one stroke.

"Always disappointing to not make the weekend. I just didn't feel like my game was there this week."#Hawaii's Allisen Corpuz cards a +4 (76) in round two of @LPGALOTTE, finishing at +3 and will likely miss the cut by 1 stroke #LPGAHawaii



📝@c_shimabuku👉🏼https://t.co/OdcMWSLIpM pic.twitter.com/oJlkeR5KAB — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) April 14, 2023

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

South Korea’s Yu Jin Sung and Thailand’s Natthakritta Vongtaveelap share the lead through two rounds, with both shooting 8-under 136.

"We use to watch this tournament on TV and to have my daughter in the tournament it means a lot. A dream come true." #Hawaii's Mariel Galdiano will miss the @LPGALOTTE cut in her pro debut at home, but remains a special week that she shared it with her dad, Roger, on her bag pic.twitter.com/LQktXldVAq — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) April 14, 2023

The LOTTE Championship concludes with rounds on Friday and Saturday at Hoakalei.