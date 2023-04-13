A pair of golfers with Hawaii ties in Punahou alums Allisen Corpuz and Mariel Galdiano both missed the cut in the second round of the LOTTE Championship on Thursday.
Corpuz shot a 3-over 147, while Galdiano finished with a 7-over 151 through two rounds. Both missed the cut line, with Corpuz coming up short by just one stroke.
South Korea’s Yu Jin Sung and Thailand’s Natthakritta Vongtaveelap share the lead through two rounds, with both shooting 8-under 136.
The LOTTE Championship concludes with rounds on Friday and Saturday at Hoakalei.