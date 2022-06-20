Punahou alumnus and University of San Diego golfer Evan Kawai served as Norman Xiong’s caddy last weekend.

The combination proved to be a winning one, as Xiong won the Wichita Open on Sunday, good for his first professional victory.

With Kawai by his side, Xiong won by five strokes with a 26-under 254.

Xiong, who was born in Guam, played collegiately at the University of Oregon before turning pro in 2018.

Kawai, a 2018 Punahou graduate, will be a senior for the Toreros this fall.

Next up for Xiong and Kawai is the Live and Work in Maine Open, with begins in Falmouth on Thursday.