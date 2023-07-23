FC Hawaii 09, a local girls club soccer team, won the U14 US Youth Soccer national championship on Sunday in Orlando, Fla.

FC Hawaii 09 defeated Rankin Soccer Club of Mississippi 3-1 in Sunday’s championship match, marking an undefeated summer run in which it defeated teams in Hawaii, Utah, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho and Florida.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Per the Hawaii Youth Soccer Association, FC Hawaii 09 is just the second team to make it to a US Youth Soccer national final.

Before heading back to the islands on Aug. 1, FC Hawaii 09 will play at the Surf Cup in San Diego.

All players on the FC Hawaii 09 roster were born in 2009 and are either eighth or ninth graders at Oahu schools. The full roster is below:

Riley Asato – Kalani

Alyssa Benito – ‘Iolani

Zahra Briou – Niu Valley Middle School

Kaitlyn Ferreira – Moanalua High School

Cara Gouveia – Maryknoll School

Shelby Gouw – Jarrett Middle School

Emi Hugo – ‘Iolani

Eva Kauinui – ‘Iolani

Faith Kawamura – ‘Iolani

Maia Kazama – ‘Iolani

Kyla Miyasaki – ‘Iolani

Leah Nishibun – University Lab School

Braelynn Respicio-Riturban – Kailua Intermediate

Samantha Shiroma – Punahou

Callie Silva – Punahou

Kylie Tang – Punahou

Avery Teraoka – Punahou

Ryah Wong – Punahou

Coach: Jose Dydasco