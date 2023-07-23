FC Hawaii 09, a local girls club soccer team, won the U14 US Youth Soccer national championship on Sunday in Orlando, Fla.
FC Hawaii 09 defeated Rankin Soccer Club of Mississippi 3-1 in Sunday’s championship match, marking an undefeated summer run in which it defeated teams in Hawaii, Utah, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho and Florida.
All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station
Per the Hawaii Youth Soccer Association, FC Hawaii 09 is just the second team to make it to a US Youth Soccer national final.
Before heading back to the islands on Aug. 1, FC Hawaii 09 will play at the Surf Cup in San Diego.
All players on the FC Hawaii 09 roster were born in 2009 and are either eighth or ninth graders at Oahu schools. The full roster is below:
Riley Asato – Kalani
Alyssa Benito – ‘Iolani
Zahra Briou – Niu Valley Middle School
Kaitlyn Ferreira – Moanalua High School
Cara Gouveia – Maryknoll School
Shelby Gouw – Jarrett Middle School
Emi Hugo – ‘Iolani
Eva Kauinui – ‘Iolani
Faith Kawamura – ‘Iolani
Maia Kazama – ‘Iolani
Kyla Miyasaki – ‘Iolani
Leah Nishibun – University Lab School
Braelynn Respicio-Riturban – Kailua Intermediate
Samantha Shiroma – Punahou
Callie Silva – Punahou
Kylie Tang – Punahou
Avery Teraoka – Punahou
Ryah Wong – Punahou
Coach: Jose Dydasco