Local high school football players signed with colleges all over the United States on Wednesday, the first day of the football early signing period, which runs through Friday.
Players who remain unsigned after Friday will not be able to sign until the next period on Feb. 7.
But on Wednesday, a vast majority of the state’s top seniors went off the board, officially joining programs across the country.
Farrington edge rusher Anelu Lafaele signed with the University of Wisconsin and will enroll in January.
Punahou defensive lineman Kekai Burnett and Saint Louis offensive lineman Rustin Young, who each committed to Oregon State summer, both changed their commitments to Michigan State after head coach Jonathan Smith made the transition from OSU to MSU at the end of November.
Also joining the Power 5 ranks is Waipahu offensive lineman Preston Taumua, who signed with Nebraska:
Kahuku offensive lineman Filiva’a Saluni signed with Arizona State:
Also at Kahuku, defensive lineman Hyrum Benjamin-Moors signed with Washington State:
Va’amalae Fonoti, the leading rusher for the Red Raiders, inked with Montana:
Campbell defensive lineman Titus Ringor signed with Idaho:
Kela Moore, a defensive back from Campbell, signed with UNLV:
Meanwhile, over at the University of Hawaii, the Rainbow Warriors signed a handful of local standouts in Punahou’s Alika Cavaco-Amoy and Tu’i Muti, Kamehameha-Maui’s Frank Abreu, Kamehameha’s Tristan Waiamau-Galindo, and Campbell’s Joshua Tavui and Nazaiah Caravallo, and Noah Wily of Saint Louis.