Local high school football players signed with colleges all over the United States on Wednesday, the first day of the football early signing period, which runs through Friday.

Players who remain unsigned after Friday will not be able to sign until the next period on Feb. 7.

But on Wednesday, a vast majority of the state’s top seniors went off the board, officially joining programs across the country.

Farrington edge rusher Anelu Lafaele signed with the University of Wisconsin and will enroll in January.

"I just can't wait to go out there and just make a name for myself and just be able to represent #Hawaii." – Anelu Lafaela puts Pen to Paper & will head to #Wisconsin to play football for the Badgers.@RobDeMelloKHON I @LafaeleAnelu I @UWBadgers I #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/8tWh1AMvnY — Mitch Riberal (@Mitch_Riberal) December 20, 2023

Punahou defensive lineman Kekai Burnett and Saint Louis offensive lineman Rustin Young, who each committed to Oregon State summer, both changed their commitments to Michigan State after head coach Jonathan Smith made the transition from OSU to MSU at the end of November.

📝

"They told me about the Hawaiian Pipeline & kind of peaked my interest.. I thought, well It would be cool to start it back up again. It's powerful" – @YoungRustin



Rustin Young is officially signed & headed to play football at #MichiganState @RobDeMelloKHON I @MSU_Football pic.twitter.com/54LdxP9Xtc — Mitch Riberal (@Mitch_Riberal) December 20, 2023

'They believed in me and I believe in them' – #Hawaii's Kekai Burnett who originally committed to Oregon State, follows head coach Jonathan Smith to Michigan State as the Punahou defensive lineman & 2022 #Cover2 Kreutz Award winner signs with the Spartans 🤙🏽 @braddahkekss pic.twitter.com/HZvU8Do6br — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) December 20, 2023

Also joining the Power 5 ranks is Waipahu offensive lineman Preston Taumua, who signed with Nebraska:

'It feels great' – #Hawaii's Preston Taumua makes it official as the Waipahu OL signs with #Nebraska to help Cornhuskers 'rebuild that program to where it is supposed to be' ▪️ Stay w/ https://t.co/mR4UHIAFGM for continuing National Signing Day coverage 🤙🏽 @PrestonTaumua #GBR pic.twitter.com/oJIDjNj9WM — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) December 20, 2023

Kahuku offensive lineman Filiva’a Saluni signed with Arizona State:

Also at Kahuku, defensive lineman Hyrum Benjamin-Moors signed with Washington State:

Va’amalae Fonoti, the leading rusher for the Red Raiders, inked with Montana:

Campbell defensive lineman Titus Ringor signed with Idaho:

Kela Moore, a defensive back from Campbell, signed with UNLV:

Meanwhile, over at the University of Hawaii, the Rainbow Warriors signed a handful of local standouts in Punahou’s Alika Cavaco-Amoy and Tu’i Muti, Kamehameha-Maui’s Frank Abreu, Kamehameha’s Tristan Waiamau-Galindo, and Campbell’s Joshua Tavui and Nazaiah Caravallo, and Noah Wily of Saint Louis.