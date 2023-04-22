When Bellator, one of the world’s biggest MMA organizations, came to town this week, some of the state’s best fighters were summoned and certainly did not disappoint.

A captivating Bellator 295 card on Saturday at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center saw five local fighters take center cage and go 4-1, bringing the Hawaii-partisan crowd to its feet multiple times throughout the evening.

After Bobby King lost to Aalon Cruz via unanimous decision in the fourth fight of the preliminary card, Maui’s Sumiko Inaba and Pearl City’s Kai Kamaka III each scored impressive UD victories.

Inaba (6-0), Bellator’s ninth-ranked women’s flyweight, outclassed No. 7 Veta Arteaga with a sophisticated striking display and thwarted Arteaga’s efforts to bring the fight to the ground.

Meanwhile, Kamaka III improved to 11-5-1 in his mixed martial arts career and 5-1 in Bellator with a bevy of massive body shots to Adli Edwards, controlling the fight the entire way.

In the main card, Makaha’s Yancy Medeiros stole the show with a first round submission victory over Charlie Leary in which the two veteran fighters exchanged blows. Medeiros eventually secured the rear-naked choke and got Leary to tap with 20 seconds left in the first round.

In the co-main event, Punahou alumna Ilima-Lei Macfarlane scored a surprising split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) victory over No. 2 women’s flyweight contender Kana Watanabe, as it appeared Watanabe had control for the vast majority of the fight.

Following her victory, Macfarlane announced to desire to face Liz Carmouche for the flyweight title at the end of the year in what will be her final MMA fight.

Saturday’s main event was brief, as Patchy Mix landed a knockout with a vicious knee over Raufeon Stots with 1:20 left in the first round of the bantamweight grand prix championship. With the win, Stots earned a $1 million prize.