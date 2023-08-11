Following the devastation of wildfires in Maui, a handful of athletes with Hawaii ties utilized their far-reaching platforms to organize fundraisers for those affected.

Punahou alumna and Bellator MMA fighter Ilima-Lei Macfarlane began a fundraiser on Instagram on Wednesday with the goal of raising $1 million. As of Friday evening, $1,635,336.65 has been raised.

On Friday, Tua Tagovailoa’s Tua Foundation began a fundraiser, which can be found at this link.

