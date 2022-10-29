On Saturday, rivals Hawaii and Wyoming will battle for the Paniolo Trophy.

Although the Rainbow Warriors and Cowboys are both members of the Mountain West, the conference will do away with divisions starting in 2023. With no set date for the two programs to meet each other again, whoever wins on Saturday will hold on to the rivalry trophy for the foreseeable future.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Who comes out on top and claims the trophy for the foreseeable future? Stay with KHON2 for live updates of the game.

Hawaii 10, Wyoming 7, 9:39, 2Q

7:07: Jalen Perdue returns the ensuing kickoff to Hawaii’s 32.

7:06: TOUCHDOWN WYOMING. A quick four-play drive, ending with a 35-yard Andrew Peasley house call puts the Cowboys on the board. Hawaii still leads 10-7 with 9:46 remaining in the second quarter.

7:01: Wyoming will take over from its own 25 after a touchback.

6:58: Hawaii extends its lead to 10-0 on a 29-yard field goal by Matthew Shipley with 11:37 left in the second quarter.

6:53: Peter Manuma hauls in an INTERCEPTION to the Wyoming 30 with 13:39 left in the second quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

6:47: The first quarter ends with Hawaii leading 7-0. Wyoming has second-and-14 from its own 16 to begin the second quarter.

6:45: After a lengthy drive in which a pick-six for Wyoming was negated by a roughing the passer call, UH ends its drive with a missed 36-yard field goal by Matthew Shipley that clanks off the left upright. Hawaii still leads 7-0 with 1:03 left in the first quarter.

6:36: Hawaii forces another fourth down punt after a strip sack by Peter Manuma that goes out of bounds. After Dior Scott muffs and recovers his own return, Hawaii has the ball on its own 14 with 4:25 left in the first quarter.

6:25: Wyoming will start from its own 25 after a touchback on the kickoff by Kyler Halvorsen.

6:23: TOUCHDOWN HAWAII. The Rainbow Warriors strike first as Dedrick Parson takes a third-and-10 screen 22 yards to the end zone. Matthew Shipley’s PAT is good and Hawaii leads 7-0 with 8:12 left in the first quarer.

6:13: Hawaii forces a three-and-out of its own and Wyoming punts to the Hawaii 33 with 12:19 left in the first.

6:10: Hawaii swiftly goes three-and-out. Wyoming will begin from its own 29 with 13:28 left in the first quarter.

6:08: Hawaii will begin from its own 25 after the kickoff.

6:07 p.m.: Wyoming wins the toss and defers to the second half. Hawaii will receive to begin this game.

FIRST QUARTER

Pregame: A blast from the past is present as members of the 1992 Hawaii football team are present. The 2022 season is the 30th anniversary of a magical 1992 season in which UH went 11-2 with a WAC championship and victory over Illinois in the Holiday Bowl, which was the program’s first-ever bowl victory. The Rainbows were ranked No. 20 in the final AP poll.