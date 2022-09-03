As the University of Hawaii football team attempts to cleanse itself from its Week 0 debacle against Vanderbilt, it’ll do so with a new starting quarterback.

Pittsburgh transfer Joey Yellen is making the start behind center for the Rainbow Warriors as the team looks to start anew. Last week’s starter, Brayden Schager, will be available off the bench if needed.

Western Kentucky 14, Hawaii 3, 11:36, 2Q

7:14: Hawaii will begin from its own 25 after a touchback on the kickoff.

7:11: TOUCHDOWN WKU. Juwuan Jones with a 38-yard interception TO THE HOUSE. Hilltoppers lead 14-3 with 11:36 left in the second quarter.

7:09: Hawaii takes over at its own 25 after the touchback. Brayden Schager has entered the game at quarterback after Yellen completes four of his 11 passes.

7:05: TOUCHDOWN WESTERN KENTUCKY. The Hilltoppers get their first score of the game on Dalvin Smith’s 5-yard pass from Austin Reed. Brayden Narveson’s PAT is good and WKU leads 7-3 with 13:23 left in the second quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

6:57: The first quarter ends with Hawaii holding a 3-0 lead. Both teams have been penalized five times in what has been an ugly game so far. Western Kentucky has the ball at the UH 10 with a fresh set of downs to begin the second quarter.

6:50: After a long drive, Yellen is INTERCEPTED at the WKU 32 with 2:24 left in the first.

6:39: Hawaii’s defense has held steady, forcing another three-and-out. ‘Bows will try to get something going starting from their own 32 with 6:04 left in the first quarter.

6:34: Hawaii goes three-and-out as Yellen throws his 14th straight incompletion dating back to last week. Western Kentucky takes over at its own 18 after Shipley’s punt.

6:32: On its first full possession, Western Kentucky turns the ball over on downs at the Hawaii 36 with 8:14 left in the first quarter.

6:22: Western Kentucky will begin its first drive from its own 25 after a touchback on the kickoff.

6:20: After getting all the way to the WKU 2, Hawaii settles for a Matthew Shipley 40-yard field goal with 11:46 left in the first quarter. Multiple penalties pushed the ‘Bows back.

6:14: Hawaii goes three-and-out and punts, which is MUFFED and RECOVERED by Riley Wilson at the WKU 3.

6:08: Hawaii will begin from its own 23 after the kickoff return.

6:07 p.m.: Hawaii wins the coin toss and elects to receive.

FIRST QUARTER