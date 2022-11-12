Can the University of Hawaii football team get off the schneid this week?

The Rainbow Warriors, losers of three straight, are out of bowl contention in the 2022 season but still have plenty to play for as it pertains to building positive momentum heading into Timmy Chang’s first full offseason as the program’s coach.

On Saturday, the Rainbow Warriors face a formidable challenge in Utah State, the defending Mountain West Conference champion, as well as a team Hawaii is 0-6 against since 2010.

Utah State 7, Hawaii 0, 8:42, 1Q

6:21: Hawaii punts again and Utah State will begin its next drive from its own 16.

6:17: Hawaii’s next drive begins from its own 25 after another touchback.

6:15: TOUCHDOWN UTAH STATE. The Aggies strike first on Josh Sterzer’s 68-yard pass touchdown reception from Cooper Legas with 10:44 remaining in the first quarter.

6:12: Hawaii’s first drive of the game stalls out on a touchdown that got called back on an offensive pass interference call. Utah State fair catches a punt on its own 15 with 11:10 left in the first quarter.

6:07 p.m.: Utah State wins the coin toss and defers to the second half. Hawaii will start from its own 25 after the opening kickoff goes out of bounds.

FIRST QUARTER