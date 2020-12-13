Live blog: UNLV at Hawaii

The University of Hawaii is set to take on UNLV at Aloha Stadium for a 6 p.m. kickoff in what will be the season finale for both teams.

Despite each side being out of Mountain West Conference championship contention for weeks, both teams have plenty to play for. UNLV (0-5) would want nothing more than to end 2020 with its first win of the season, while Hawaii (3-4) coach Todd Graham said earlier in the week that he sees Saturday’s game as a chance for his program to start the 2021 season with momentum.

Follow along as KHON2 will provide live updates of the game online.

Hawaii 28, UNLV 14, 5:07, 3Q

8:36: Hawaii’s defense forces UNLV’s sixth punt of the day, which is fumbled by Dior Scott on a big hit. But the ‘Bows recover on their own 30 with 5:07 left in the third.

8:30: Cordeiro is INTERCEPTED at the UNLV 23 with 6:59 left in the third.

8:25: Hawaii to start from its own 25 after the kickoff.

8:23: TOUCHDOWN REBELS. A long drive ends with Charles Williams punching it in from two yards out. Before that, two long reviews occurred. The first pertained to a fumble that was eventually ruled an incomplete pass, while the second led to Kai Kaneshiro’s ejection on a targeting call. It was the second time this Kaneshiro was ejected for targeting. It also happened in the team’s season-opening win at Fresno State.

8:08: UNLV to start on its own 30 after the ensuing kickoff.

8:07: TOUCHDOWN HAWAII. True freshman walk-on Koali Nishigaya takes a sweep into the end zone for a 4-yard TD. Shipley’s PAT makes the game 28-7 in favor of UH with 13 minutes left in the third.

3Q- 13:00 | UH 28 UNLV 7



8:02 p.m.: Turner appears to return the second half kickoff for a touchdown, but it’s called off due to a holding call. Instead, UH will start from its own 17.

THIRD QUARTER

7:40: UNLV runs out the clock. Hawaii leads 21-7 at halftime and will receive to start the third quarter.

7:38: The ‘Bows try to put together one last drive to end the half but it doesn’t materialize. After the punt, UNLV takes over from its own 39 with 8 seconds left in the half. The Rebels have no timeouts.

7:33: Hawaii will start from its own 11 following the kickoff.

7:31: TOUCHDOWN UNLV. The Rebels are finally on the board, thanks to a 19-yard reception from Kyle Williams on a pass from Max Gilliam. UH still leads 21-7 with 53 seconds left in the first half.

7:24: TOUCHDOWN RAINBOW WARRIORS. Calvin Turner takes a handoff 28 yards to the house. Shipley’s extra point makes it 21-0 with 1:45 left in the first half.

7:19: Another UNLV possession ends in a punt. UH gets the ball back on its own 33 with 3:32 left in the second quarter.

7:13: Cordeiro appears to have earned a first down with his legs but it’s called back due to a penalty by center Taaga Tuulima. Hawaii punts again. UNLV starts on its own 10 with 5:44 left in the first half after a fair catch.

7:10: Isaiah Tufaga forces and recovers a fumble for UH. That’s now THREE straight drives that have ended in a fumble. Hawaii takes over from its own 43 with 7:27 left in the first half.

7:05: Hawaii fumbles it right back and UNLV recovers with 8:46 left in the second quarter.

7:02: UNLV fumbles, and Hawaii RECOVERS at the 39.

7:00: Hawaii goes three-and-out and punts. UNLV will start from its own 45 with 9:33 to go in the first half.

6:57: Hawaii’s defense continues to be stout. After forcing a punt, UH will start on its own 15 with 11:02 left in the first half.

6:50: TOUCHDOWN HAWAII. Dae Dae Hunter doubles UH’s lead with a 1-yard rush on a sweep. ‘Bows lead 14-0 with 13:27 left in the second quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

6:43: The first quarter ends with Hawaii leading 7-0. The ‘Bows face first-and-15 at the UNLV 45 when the second quarter starts.

6:40: UNLV goes for it on fourth-and-6 at the UH 43 and doesn’t convert. ‘Bows take over with 1:35 remaining in the first quarter.

6:35: Hawaii goes three-and-out again and punts. UNLV calls for a fair catch on its own 39 with 4:27 left in the first quarter.

6:30: The UH defense has continued its solid start, forcing another punt. ‘Bows will start the next drive from their own 6 with 6:07 left.

6:27: Hawaii goes for it on fourth-and-2 at the UNLV 40 and doesn’t convert.

6:19: Hawaii forces another punt and the Rainbow Warriors will start from their own 17 with 10:50 remaining in the first.

6:15: UNLV to start from its own 25 after a touchback on the kickoff.

6:12: TOUCHDOWN HAWAII. Chevan Cordeiro fakes a read option handoff and takes it 54 yards TO THE HOUSE. Matthew Shipley’s PAT is good and Hawaii leads 7-0 with 12:36 left in the first.

1Q- 12:36 | UH 7 UNLV 0



6:10: UNLV goes three-and-out and punts. Hawaii will start from its own 41 with 13:14 left in the first quarter.

6:07 p.m.: The season finale for both the Rainbow Warriors and Revels has kicked off, and the Rainbow Warriors join rare company in not having any games canceled or delayed due to COVID-19 in their revised 2020 schedule. UNLV will start from its own 25 after a touchback on the kickoff.

6:05 p.m.: UNLV wins the toss and elects to receive.

FIRST QUARTER

6 p.m.: For the first time this year, the Rainbow Warriors will wear their green jerseys.