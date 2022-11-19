Follow along as KHON2 will provide live updates of the University of Hawaii football team’s senior night game against UNLV below.

The Rainbow Warriors (2-9) are seeking their third win of the year and will also look to avenge last year’s loss to the Rebels (4-6), a defeat that appeared to knock the ‘Bows out of the 2021 bowl picture. Hawaii can return the favor to the Rebels this year. Following the game, the Rainbow Warriors will honor their 24 seniors.

UNLV 13, Hawaii 7, 14:54, 3Q

7:45: Hawaii will begin from its own 15 after Tylan Hines’ return on the opening kickoff

THIRD QUARTER

7:24: Hawaii forces a UNLV punt, which is still rolling when the clock expires. Hawaii trails 13-7 at halftime but will receive the second half kickoff when play resumes.

7:19: Hawaii can’t put together a drive and punts. UNLV gets the ball back on its own 32 after the short return with 1:08 left. The Rebels have one timeout, while the ‘Bows have two.

7:15: Hawaii will begin from its own 25 after a touchback on the ensuing kickoff.

7:14: TOUCHDOWN UNLV. Jeff Weimer hauls in a 1-yard pass from Doug Brumfield to give UNLV a 13-7 lead over UH with 3:17 left in the first half.

7:01: Hawaii goes three-and-out and punts to the UNLV 41 with 7:59 remaining in the first half.

6:57: UNLV gets into Hawaii territory but a couple key stops forces a punt for UH, which will begin from its own 12 with 9:49 left in the first half.

6:52: Hawaii can’t quite get into field goal range and punts to the UNLV 14 with 13:38 left in the second quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

6:44: The first quarter ends with Hawaii holding a 7-6 lead. Hawaii will have a fresh set of downs at its own 40 when play resumes.

6:43: Hawaii will begin from its own 25 after a touchback on the kickoff.

6:41: UNLV’s drive stalls out at the Hawaii 31. A 48-yard field goal attempt by Guttierez is good. UNLV cuts the UH lead to 7-6 with 59 seconds left in the first quarter.

6:35: Hawaii has a three-and-out of its own and punts. UNLV to begin from its own 14 with 4:29 left in the first.

6:32: Hawaii forces a three-and-out and punt. The Rainbow Warriors will begin from their own 36 after said punt goes out of bounds.

6:30: UNLV to begin from its own 25 after the ensuing kickoff.

6:26: TOUCHDOWN HAWAII. Brayden Schager finds a WIDE OPEN Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala for a 15-yard score on third and five. Hawaii leads 7-3 with 7:42 left in the first quarter.

6:18: Nick Cenacle returns the ensuing kickoff to the Hawaii 20.

6:15: UNLV puts together a quick drive in which it gets all the way to the Hawaii 2, but the Rainbow Warriors push the Rebels all the way back to the 10. However, UNLV strikes first on Daniel Gutierrez’s 27-yard field goal with 10:43 left in the first quarter.

6:08: Hawaii wins the coin toss and defers. UNLV receives to begin the game and will start from its own 25 after the kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER