Live blog: San Jose State at Hawaii

Despite Friday’s positive COVID-19 test within the University of Hawaii football team, its game against San Jose State at Aloha Stadium will proceed as scheduled.

Last week, the Rainbow Warriors (3-3) ended Nevada’s hopes of a perfect season. Can they do it again this week against the 4-0 Spartans?

Follow along as KHON2 will provide live updates of the game below.

San Jose State 35, Hawaii 17, 11:58, 4Q

3:56: Turner takes the ensuing kickoff to the Hawaii 26 with 11:58 left.

3:54: TOUCHDOWN SAN JOSE STATE. Tre Walker hauls in a 50-yard touchdown pass from Starkel and extends their lead to 35-17 with 12:03 left.

3:44 p.m.: Hawaii doesn’t get the first down. A pooch punt by Cordeiro puts the ball on the San Jose State 20 with 14:47 remaining in the fourth quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER

3:38: End of the third quarter. Hawaii will face third-and-6 from its own 47 to start the fourth quarter.

3:35: Hawaii will start from its own 25 after the touchback.

3:34: TOUCHDOWN SAN JOSE. A backbreaking drive, which took 18 plays for 70 yards, ends with a Kairee Robinson 2-yard rushing score. Hawaii also exhausted all of their timeouts. The Spartans lead 28-17 with 2:17 left in the third quarter.

3:13: San Jose State will start from its own 25 after the kickoff.

3:11: TOUCHDOWN UH. Chevan Cordeiro leads a drive that’s capped by Rico Bussey’s 11-yard touchdown reception. The ‘Bows decide to go for 2, but after a penalty takes the conversion back, Shipley’s extra point cuts the deficit to 21-17 with 9:48 left in the third.

2:59 p.m.: Hawaii will start from its own 26 after Turner’s kickoff return.

THIRD QUARTER

Halftime: The game couldn’t have started worse for the Rainbow Warriors, who allowed three consecutive touchdowns while going three-and-out twice to fall behind 21-0 midway through the first quarter. But the ‘Bows defense has settled down, not allowing any points since. Chevan Cordeiro has settled in as well, completing 13 of his 22 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown. He did, however, throw a costly touchdown at the end of the first half that could have made the contest a one-score game heading into the break.

2:37: Hawaii gets to the San Jose State 45 but Cordeiro throws an interception in the end zone with 21 seconds left in the first half. SJSU takes a knee and leads 21-10 at halftime. Hawaii will receive to start the third quarter.

2:35: San Jose State gets into Hawaii territory but the ‘Bows defense holds strong again. UH burns its last timeout following third down. After the punt, UH gets the ball back on its own 20 after the touchback with 47 seconds left in the first half and no timeouts.

2:28: San Jose State calls for a touchback on the ensuing kickoff.

2:27: TOUCHDOWN HAWAII. Cordeiro connects with Dae Dae Hunter on third down for a 10-yard score. Shipley’s extra point cuts the San Jose lead to 21-10 with 3:12 remaining in the first half.

2:21: Isaiah Tufaga with a key interception for Hawaii, who will now start from the San Jose State 39 with 5:26 left in the first half.

2:19: Cordeiro appears to have gained a first down with his legs but it’s negated due to a holding call. Hawaii punts after a three-and-out and SJSU will start from its own 31 with 5:37 left in the first half.

2:15: Hawaii’s defense forces another punt. The ‘Bows will start from their own 20 after a touchback with 7:19 left in the first half.

2:12: San Jose State will start from its own 20 with 9:16 left in the second quarter.

2:09: Hawaii gets on the board after Shipley’s 25-yard field goal. ‘Bows trail 21-3 with 9:21 remaining in the first half. Chevan Cordeiro, who is 6-for-12 with 53 yards, did not complete a pass prior to the drive.

1:58 p.m.: Hawaii’s defense makes its second consecutive stop, forcing a San Jose State punt. Hawaii will start its next possession from its own 20 with 13:09 remaining in the second quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

1:51: The nightmare first quarter for Hawaii ends with San Jose State leading 21-0. The Spartans have a fresh set of downs at the UH 35 to start the second quarter.

1:48: The Rainbow Warriors get a first down for the first time today with 2:58 remaining in the first, but can’t get another. After a punt, the Spartans will start from their own 40 with 1:43 left in the first period.

1:44: Hawaii gets its first stop of the game, forcing a San Jose State punt on a three-and-out. Hawaii will start from its own 10 with 3:03 remaining in the first quarter.

1:41: UH goes three-and-out for the third consecutive drive and punts again. San Jose State will start from its own 39 with 4:25 remaining in the first quarter.

1:39: Hawaii will start from its own 20 after Turner’s return.

1:37: TOUCHDOWN SJSU. This is getting ugly fast for the ‘Bows, who trail 21-0 after Nevens’ second touchdown of the day, this time from 10 yards out with 5:53 remaining in the first quarter.

1:29: Another three-and-out, another punt for the Rainbow Warriors. The Spartans will start from their own 46 with 8:21 to go in the first quarter.

1:25: Hawaii will start from its own 20 after Turner’s return. 9:30 remaining in the first.

1:23: TOUCHDOWN SPARTANS. San Jose State takes a 14-0 lead after Tyler Nevens takes the ball 72 yards to the house. Mercurio’s extra point makes it 14-0 with 9:36 left in the first.

1:20: Hawaii gains five yards on its first possession and goes three-and-out. San Jose State will start from its own 22 with 10:04 remaining in the first quarter.

1:17: Hawaii will start from its own 9 after Calvin Turner’s return.

1:15: TOUCHDOWN SAN JOSE STATE. The Spartans drive right down the field and score first, capped by Nick Starkel’s 2-yard pass to Isaiah Holiness. Matt Mercurio’s PAT is good and SJSU leads 7-0 with 11:43 left in the first quarter.

1:08: Matthew Shipley’s kickoff goes into the end zone for a touchback. The Spartans will start from their own 25.

1:06 p.m.: Hawaii wins the coin toss and defers to the second half. The Rainbow Warriors will kick off to begin this game.

FIRST QUARTER

1 p.m.: Kickoff is less than 10 minutes away. This game was originally supposed to be in San Jose, but due to regulations in Santa Clary county where the Spartans reside, the game was moved to the islands. As such, Hawaii is wearing its away uniforms while San Jose State is wearing its home blue jerseys.