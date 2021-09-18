Live blog: San Jose State at Hawaii

Hawaii running back/wide receiver Calvin Turner Jr., center left, celebrates his touchdown with tight end Caleb Phillips (85) and wide receiver Jared Smart (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon State Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

After starting out its season 1-2, Mountain West Conference play has begun for the University of Hawaii football team.

The conference opener is a pivotal one for the Rainbow Warriors, who face defending MW champion San Jose State at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex on Saturday for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.

Last year against SJSU, the Rainbow Warriors started slow and couldn’t catch up, a theme that emerged again during last week’s loss at Oregon State.

Can the Rainbow Warriors start off conference play on the right foot? Follow along as KHON2 will provide live updates of the game below.

San Jose State 14, Hawaii 7, Halftime

8:04: Shipley misses a 48-yarder wide right as the first half clock expires. UH will receive to begin the second half. It also gets Muasau back, even after holding SJSU to 24 rushing yards.

8:01: Hawaii recovers a FUMBLE on the San Jose 31 with 10 seconds left in the first half.

7:58: Hawaii goes three-and-out and again and punts. San Jose State starts from its own 27 with 1:04 left in the first half.

7:54: Hawaii to begin from its own 25 after a touchback.

7:53: TOUCHDOWN SPARTANS. After a 46 yard pass from Starkel to Dominick Mazotti, Starkel finds a wide open Jerm Braddock in the end zone for a touchdown with 2:23 remaining in the first half. Hawaii appeared to be awaiting a review near the goal line and were caught off guard as SJSU snapped the ball quickly. It looked like Mazotti crossed the plane, so SJSU was going to score a touchdown regardless.

7:50: UH goes three-and-out and punts on fourth-and-1. San Jose State will begin from its own 45 after a 15-yard penalty on Hawaii with 3:20 left in the first half.

7:47: Hawaii to take over from its own 25 after a touchback on the kickoff.

7:45: TOUCHDOWN SAN JOSE STATE. SJSU quarterback Nick Starkel finds a wide open Isaiah Hamilton on a 13-yard wheel route. Matt Mercurio’s PAT is good and we’re all tied up at 7 with 5:26 left in the first half.

7:35: Hawaii picks up three straight first downs but loses momentum when Chevan Cordeiro gets sacked. Shipley’s punt on fourth down is partially blocked and San Jose will start from the UH 44 with 7:21 remaining in the first half.

7:30: UH forces another three-and-out and punt, which goes into the end zone for a touchback. Hawaii, leading 7-0, takes over from its own 20 with 10:45 left in the first half.

7:24: Hawaii goes three-and-out and punts from its own 12. After Shipley’s punt, San Jose State will begin from its own 35 with 11:38 left in the second quarter trailing 7-0.

7:22: San Jose converts on the first third down of the quarter, but not the second. After the punt, UH will start from its own 5 with 13:44 remaining in the half. The lead is still 7-0 for the home team.

SECOND QUARTER

7:14: The first quarter ends with Hawaii leading 7-0. The ‘Bows are playing some inspired defense, even without its best player in Muasau. Spartans face third-and-13 on their own 19 when play resumes.

7:11: Hawaii can’t gain any yards on a third-and-2 play so the ‘Bows punt to the SJSU 22 on fourth down with 34 seconds left in the first.

7:06: Hawaii forces a three-and-out and a punt. Hawaii will start from its own 34 after a fair catch from Calvin Turner with 2:16 left in the first quarter.

7:04: San Jose State will start from its own 15 after a penalty on the ensuing kickoff.

7:02: TOUCHDOWN HAWAII. UH gets to first-and-goal after a 30-yard pass from Chevan Cordeiro to Nick Mardner. From there, Calvin Turner takes consecutive snaps under center for short gains then punches it from 1-yard out on a handoff. Matthew Shipley’s extra point is good and Hawaii leads 7-0 with 3:29 remaining in the first quarter. This is big for UH because it didn’t lead at any point in last year’s matchup against SJSU.

6:50: Similar to its first drive, SJSU picks up one first down but can’t get the second one. Hawaii will begin from its own 29 after the punt with 8:01 remaining in the first quarter.

6:42: A chop block call on Gene Pryor stunts Hawaii’s first drive as UH punts after a three-and-out. San Jose State gets the ball back on its own 35 with 10:53 left in the first quarter.

6:39: San Jose picks up a first down but can’t get another and punts. Hawaii gets the ball on its own 13 with 12:37 left in the first quarter.

6:35 p.m.: Hawaii wins the toss and defers despite having linebacker Darius Muasau unavailable for the first half. The opening kick lands in the end zone and San Jose State will start from its own 25.

FIRST QUARTER

Both teams have taken the field at Clarence T.C. Ching Field, where the Rainbow Warriors and Spartans will kick off at the unusually late time of 6:30 p.m. on FS1 in a nationally televised contest. For the East Coast audience, the game doesn’t begin until after midnight.

PREGAME