Live blog: Portland State at Hawaii

History will be made when the University of Hawaii football team kicks off against Portland State on Saturday.
The game between the Rainbow Warriors (0-1) and Vikings (0-0) will take place at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex in front of no fans for the first-ever on-campus game in program history for UH.
On top of attempting to kick off the Ching Complex era with a victory, can the ‘Bows brush off last week’s rough loss at UCLA?
Follow along as KHON2 will provide live updates of the game below.
Hawaii 7, Portland State 0, 9:15, 1Q
6:19: Portland State goes three-and-out. The Vikings elect to punt on fourth-and-1. Hawaii will start from its own 16 after Calvin Turner muffs and recovers the punt with 9:15 left in the first.
6:16: Portland State will begin from its own 28 after the return with 10:29 left in the first quarter.
6:14: TOUCHDOWN HAWAII. Chevan Cordeiro connects with a wide-open Nick Mardner for a 23-yard score. Matthew Shipley’s extra point is good as Hawaii leads 7-0 with 10:36 left in the first quarter. A smooth 11-play, 75-yard opening drive for the Rainbow Warriors.
6:07: Hawaii will begin from its own 25.
6:07 p.m.: Portland State wins the coin toss and elects to defer. Hawaii will receive to begin this game. A fair share of FCS teams have been winning their Week 1 matchups. It’s imperative that the Rainbow Warriors get off to a fast start today.
FIRST QUARTER
Both teams are on the field and warming up. Hawaii is in its new all-black adidas uniforms from head to toe.
PREGAME