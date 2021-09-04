Live blog: Portland State at Hawaii

The field at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex on Saturday.

History will be made when the University of Hawaii football team kicks off against Portland State on Saturday.

The game between the Rainbow Warriors (0-1) and Vikings (0-0) will take place at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex in front of no fans for the first-ever on-campus game in program history for UH.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

On top of attempting to kick off the Ching Complex era with a victory, can the ‘Bows brush off last week’s rough loss at UCLA?

Follow along as KHON2 will provide live updates of the game below.

Hawaii 7, Portland State 0, 9:15, 1Q

6:19: Portland State goes three-and-out. The Vikings elect to punt on fourth-and-1. Hawaii will start from its own 16 after Calvin Turner muffs and recovers the punt with 9:15 left in the first.

6:16: Portland State will begin from its own 28 after the return with 10:29 left in the first quarter.

6:14: TOUCHDOWN HAWAII. Chevan Cordeiro connects with a wide-open Nick Mardner for a 23-yard score. Matthew Shipley’s extra point is good as Hawaii leads 7-0 with 10:36 left in the first quarter. A smooth 11-play, 75-yard opening drive for the Rainbow Warriors.

6:07: Hawaii will begin from its own 25.

6:07 p.m.: Portland State wins the coin toss and elects to defer. Hawaii will receive to begin this game. A fair share of FCS teams have been winning their Week 1 matchups. It’s imperative that the Rainbow Warriors get off to a fast start today.

FIRST QUARTER

Both teams are on the field and warming up. Hawaii is in its new all-black adidas uniforms from head to toe.

PREGAME