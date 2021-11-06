Live blog: No. 24 San Diego State at Hawaii

Hawaii defensive back Cortez Davis (18) breaks up a pass intended for New Mexico State wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

The University of Hawaii football team is set for a night with multiple special occasions when it takes on No. 24 San Diego State on Saturday night.

Saturday will mark the first time that a full capacity crowd will be allowed to attend a game at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics complex.

Dressed in its special commemorative Pearl Harbor uniforms, the Rainbow Warriors will try to take down multiple ranked teams for the first time since 2001.

Can the ‘Bows pull it off? Stay with KHON2 for live updates.

No. 24 San Diego State 7, Hawaii 7, 2:16, 1Q

5:49: SDSU to start from its own 18 after the kickoff return.

5:48: TOUCHDOWN HAWAII. Chevan Cordeiro hits Calvin Turner for a touchdown and Matthew Shipley’s extra point is good. ‘Bows and Aztecs tied at 7 with 2:21 left in the first.

5:47: San Diego State FUMBLES and it’s RECOVERED by Hawaii’s Isaiah Tufaga at the San Diego State 19 with 2:27 left in the first quarter.

5:41: Hawaii gets a first down but can’t get another and punts. SDSU gets the ball back on its own 35 with 3:48 left in the first quarter.

5:34: Hawaii will start from its own 25 after a touchback on the kickoff.

5:31: TOUCHDOWN SAN DIEGO STATE. Greg Bell punches it in from five yards out and Matt Araiza makes the extra point to give the Aztecs a 7-0 lead with 6:27 remaining in the first quarter.

5:22: Hawaii goes three-and-out and punts from its own end zone. SDSU gets the ball back at the Hawaii 46 with 11:26 left in the first quarter.

5:19: Hawaii forces a three-and-out and punt. UH takes over from its own 2 after the punt.

5:17: SDSU’s Jordan Byrd with an explosive kickoff return to midfield.

5:15 p.m.: Hawaii wins the coin toss and defers to the second half. San Diego State will receive to start this game.

FIRST QUARTER