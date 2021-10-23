Live blog: New Mexico State at Hawaii

Hawaii head coach Todd Graham talks to his team on the bench against Nevada in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Reno, Nev., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

In its first game in front of home fans since Nick Rolovich was the head coach, the University of Hawaii football team will take on New Mexico State in a rare nonconference rematch at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

The Rainbow Warriors bested the Aggies 41-21 on Sept. 25, but are expected to miss a bevy of players for the second matchup between the two teams, including quarterback Chevan Cordeiro (limited) and running back Dae Dae Hunter (out).

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

A total of 1,000 fans will be on hand for what amounts to UH football’s first sellout since 2007. The game will also serve as Colt Brennan Tribute Night.

Stay with KHON2 for live updates of the game.

Hawaii 3, New Mexico State 0, 8:52, 1Q

6:19: New Mexico State manages to gain a first down but end up punting from its own 45. Hawaii gets the ball to begin its next possession on its own 8 with 8:52 remaining in the first quarter.

6:16: NMSU ball on its own 25 after another Halvorsen touchback on the kickoff.

6:14: Hawaii drives deep into New Mexico State territory but can’t produce a touchdown. Instead, Matthew Shipley sinks a 41-yard field goal to give the Rainbow Warriors a 3-0 lead with 10:37 remaining in the first quarter.

6:10: Hawaii forces a three-and-out and punt. Calvin Turner returns the punt to the Hawaii 34 with 13:14 left in the first quarter. Brayden Schager receives the start at quarterback.

6:07: Kyler Halvorsen’s kickoff sails into the end zone for a touchback. NMSU will begin from its own 25.

6:06 p.m.: Hawaii wins the coin toss and defers. New Mexico State will receive to begin this game.

FIRST QUARTER

PREGAME: Chevan Cordeiro has taken reps at quarterback, but it appears that true freshman Brayden Schager is once again taking all the first team snaps at quarterback. Saturday is shaping up to be Schager’s third consecutive start and his fifth game overall. Meanwhile, usual starting running back Dae Dae Hunter is out with a shoulder injury. It appeared he was dressed in sweatpants with tape on his shoulder.