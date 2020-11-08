Live blog: New Mexico at Hawaii

The University of Hawaii football team is back in the islands, albeit without fans.

When the Rainbow Warriors take the field at Aloha Stadium for their home opener against New Mexico at 6 p.m., the only fans in the stands will be cardboard cutouts. KHON2 will have you covered nonetheless. Follow along as we’ll blog live updates of the game below.

New Mexico 17, Hawaii 7, 4:10, 1Q

6:37: TOUCHDOWN LOBOS. Tuioti connects with Jerrick Reed II on a perfectly thrown ball on the next play. Steinkamp’s PAT is good, extending the New Mexico lead to 17-7 with 4:10 remaining in the first.

6:35: Cordeiro throws an interception, which is returned to the Hawaii 30. There’s some confusion as it appears Cordeiro thought he had a free play, but he did not.

6:33: UH will start from its own 26 after the kickoff.

6:31: Once again, New Mexico has no trouble driving down the field on the UH defense. but the ‘Bows hold the Lobos to a 27-yard field goal attempt, which is made by Steinkamp. UNM leads 10-7 with 5:34 remaining in the first quarter.

6:23: New Mexico starts from its own 30 after Adam Stack’s kickoff.

6:20: TOUCHDOWN HAWAII. ‘Bows quarterback Chevan Cordeiro carved up the Lobos on that drive and finishes it off with a five-yard read option keeper for a score. He also completed 6 of his 8 passes for 44 yards. Shipley’s PAT is good and we’re all tied at 7 with 10:21 left in the first quarter.

6:12: Hawaii will start from its own 32 after Melquise Stovall’s return on the kickoff.

6:11: TOUCHDOWN NEW MEXICO. Wow, that was quick. New Mexico quarterback Tevaka Tuioti, who was once recruited by UH, finds a wide open Jordan Kress for a 52-yard touchdown in what appears to be a communication breakdown for the UH defense. George Steinkamp makes the extra point and the Lobos lead 7-0 with 14:19 left in the first quarter.

6:08: Matthew Shipley’s opening kickoff goes out of bounds. New Mexico will start from its own 35.

6:05: Eugene Ford is the lone Rainbow Warrior on the field for the coin toss. Ford, who is out for the season, is wearing a knee brace on his right knee. The Rainbow Warriors, dressed in their all-black home look for their first home game, win the toss and elect to defer.

FIRST QUARTER

5:10 p.m.: The Rainbow Warriors will pay tribute to former booster Ben Yee, who passed away at 88 in April.