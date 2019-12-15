Live blog: Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 245

Here we go. Max Holloway goes for his fourth UFC featherweight (136-145 pounds) title defense as he takes on Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 245 in Las Vegas.

Holloway is the penultimate fight of the card, as Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington will fight for the welterweight (156-170 pounds) title after the featherweight clash.

Holloway wasn’t the first fighter from Hawaii to compete on Saturday. Kahuku’s Punahele Soriano kicked off UFC 245 with a knockout of Oskar Piechota in the first round.

Stay tuned as KHON2 will blog live updates of the UFC featherweight title fight between Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski.

Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski

WINNER: VOLKANOVSKI. Volkanovski wins the fight via unanimous decision, ending a streak of 14 straight featherweight wins for Holloway. Volkanovski is the UFC’s new featherweight champion.

FIFTH ROUND: Holloway and Volkanovski exchange blows in the fifth and final round as the final buzzer goes off. We’ve officially went the distance and now await the decision.

FOURTH ROUND: The intensity gets picked up in the fourth round as Holloway connects a couple times, but doesn’t appear to gain enough separation from Volkanovski heading into the last round. Here we go.

THIRD ROUND: Volkanovski continues to be the aggressor through three rounds. It would behoove Holloway to make his move in this round.

SECOND ROUND: Volkanovski has kicked Holloway’s left leg more than a handful of times, and it seems to have affected Holloway’s gait and posture. Holloway gets a few jabs in while Volkanvski continues to attack Holloway’s legs.

FIRST ROUND: Holloway and Volkanovski exchange a few taps, but the first round was used mostly for the two to feel each other out. Expect more intensity in round two. Pretty even so far.

7:24: First round set to begin. And here. We. Go.

7:22: Both fighters have entered the octagon and are just about ready to go.

7:17: Max Holloway walks out now. Almost there.

Max Holloway very relaxed. Smiling, enjoying the moment. Co-main about to start. Fascinating theater about to unfold. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 15, 2019

7:15: It’s starting to feel very real as Volkanovski walks out to the octagon. Holloway coming up.

7:05 p.m. HST: Amanda Nunes just finished defending her women’s bantamweight title. Next up: Max Holloway. Prefight introductions coming soon.

PREFIGHT