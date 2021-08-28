Live blog: Little League World Series Hank Aaron bracket finals — Honolulu Little League vs. Michigan

Honolulu, Hawaii’s Kaikea Patoc-Young (9) after getting a double as Taylor, Mich.’s Gavin Ulin (3) watches during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Hawaii won the game 2-0. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

After winning the Little League World Series in 2018, Honolulu Little League is two wins away from another championship.

Standing in the way for Honolulu is a rematch with Michigan’s Taylor North Little League in the Hank Aaron bracket championship game, which begins at 9:30 a.m. HST on Saturday. Honolulu won the first matchup on Wednesday, but the stakes are much higher on Saturday.

The winner of Saturday’s game will advance to the overall Little League World Series championship game on Sunday, where it will face Ohio’s West Side Little League, which toppled South Dakota 5-2 in the Tom Seaver finals.

Stay with KHON2 as we’ll provide live updates of Saturday’s game. Updates are below:

Taylor North Little League (Michigan) 2, Honolulu Little League 0, B1

Top of the first: Bennett walks the first batter he faces and gives up a 2-run home run to Cameron Thorning, a blast hill in right-center field. After settling down, Honolulu trails 2-0 heading into the bottom of the first.

Pregame: Micah Bennett is getting the start on the mound for Honolulu.