Live Blog: Hawaii vs. San Jose State

Despite averaging just 3.7 yards per carry on the game, Virginia running back Wayne Taulapapa bruised his way into the end zone twice for the Virginia Cavaliers en route to a 33-28 victory over Georgia Tech earlier today.

Virginia (7-3, 5-2 ACC) clinched a winning season and remain atop the Coastal Division standings with the win. Taulapapa, the former Punahou tailback, carried the rock 10 times for 37 yards on the day but managed two touchdowns in the win.