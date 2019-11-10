Live Blog: Hawaii vs. San Jose State

END OF FIRST QUARTER: HAWAII 7-3 SAN JOSE STATE
1ST QUARTER: 0:21
- UH commits a late-hit out of bounds on the kickoff, giving SJSU an extra 15 yards after the 19-yard return. First down, Spartans.
1ST QUARTER: 0:32
HAWAII TOUCHDOWN!
- On fourth down, Cordeiro finds JoJo Ward in the flat for a five-yard score. Hawaii leads 7-3 after the PAT.
1ST QUARTER: 3:28
- A defensive pass-interference penalty gives UH an automatic first down. Hawaii is approaching the red zone.
1ST QUARTER: 5:37
- Cordeiro tucks the ball and runs to the left for 12 yards to pick up the first down. An efficient drive thus far from the redshirt freshman.
1ST QUARTER: 7:25
- Cordeiro gets the ball to Sharsh on a six-yard pass to move the chains.
1ST QUARTER: 9:06
- SJSU kicks off and it’s a touchback. Coming out on the field at quarterback for Hawaii, Chevan Cordeiro.
1ST QUARTER: 9:06
SAN JOSE STATE FIELD GOAL!
- Matt Mercurio converts a 28-yard field goal to give the Spartans an early 3-0 lead over UH.
1ST QUARTER: 11:19
- On third and nine, Love finds Bailey to move the chains. The Spartans are now in the red zone.
1ST QUARTER: 13:57
- Josh Love picks up the first down on a 12-yard connection to Bailey Gaither. That’s SJSU’s second first down so far.
1ST QUARTER: 15:00
- Ryan Meskell kicks off and it’s a touchback. Spartans begin their first possession of the game.
PREGAME
- San Jose State wins the coin-toss and will receive. Kickoff coming up next.
- Whenever Hawaii plays San Jose State, you never know what might happen.
Aloha and welcome to KHON2’s live blog of Hawaii vs. San Jose State! Stay with us here at KHON2.com during the game for live updates and scores.