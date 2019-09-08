Live Blog: Hawaii vs. Oregon State

2ND QUARTER: 12:42
OREGON STATE TOUCHDOWN!
- Hodgins hauls in a 13-yard pass from Luton. After review, the touchdown is good. OSU leads 21-7 after the PAT.
2ND QUARTER: 13:16
- Make that another first down conversion for the Beavers. Oregon State is now in the redzone.
2ND QUARTER: 15:00
- Luton’s third down pass is batted down at the line of scrimmage, but OSU go for it on fourth down and move the chains on a pitch-and-catch. First down Beavers.
END OF 1ST QUARTER: OREGON STATE 14-7 HAWAII
1ST QUARTER: 0:21
- A five-yard run from Pierce ends the first quarter. Oregon State leads Hawaii 14-7.
1ST QUARTER: 1:15
- A tough penalty against UH as the Warriors are called for defensive holding. First down OSU.
1ST QUARTER: 2:48
HAWAII INTERCEPTION!
- Bad throw by McDonald downfield looking for a big play. Ball was underthrown as pressure collapsed the pocket. It’s OSU ball coming up.
1ST QUARTER: 4:12
- Stovall returns the kickoff 30 yards to set up Hawaii at the 30-yard line. First and 10 for the ‘Bows.
1ST QUARTER: 4:27
OREGON STATE TOUCHDOWN!
- It’s that same man again for the Beavers as Jefferson scampers off for 37 yards for six. OSU leads 14-7 after the PAT.
1ST QUARTER: 5:37
- Jefferson is having a field day against UH’s defense and is already over 70 yards rushing for the game.
1ST QUARTER: 5:45
- Luton finds Hodges for 10 yards to move the chains. First down OSU.
1ST QUARTER: 6:54
- Meskell kicks off for UH and it’s returned 40 yards. Beavers ball next.
1ST QUARTER: 6:54
HAWAII TOUCHDOWN!
- Why waste any time getting this game back on level terms? McDonald looks deep for Ward on a 29-yard touchdown reception. Hawaii ties things up at 7-7 after the PAT.
1ST QUARTER: 7:44
- Wow! It’s been awhile since we’ve seen a return like that from a Rainbow Warrior! Stovall takes the opening kickoff 65 yards to put Hawaii’s offense in great field position.
1ST QUARTER: 7:44
OREGON STATE TOUCHDOWN!
- Jefferson plunges forward four yards for the score. Oregon State trails 7-0 after the PAT.
1ST QUARTER: 7:55
- Jefferson finds room and rushes forward for a huge gain of 35 yards. Just like that, OSU is driving and looking to score.
1ST QUARTER: 9:02
- A 23-yard connection from Luton to Hodgins picks up the first down for the Beavers.
1ST QUARTER: 10:08
- Oregon State takes over on offense and opens with a three-yard rush from Jefferson.
1ST QUARTER: 10:08
HAWAII MISSED FIELD GOAL!
- Meskell misses on a 47-yard field goal after a failed throw to Sharsh in the endzone. Hawaii comes up empty-handed on its opening possession of the game.
1ST QUARTER: 10:30
- Another throw, another first down as McDonald finds Byrd to move the chains on a 10-yard reception. ‘Bows are driving near the redzone.
1ST QUARTER: 12:27
- McDonald and Reed run the option perfectly, resulting in Reed picking up another first down on an 11-yard run.
1ST QUARTER: 12:38
- Miles Reed finds four yards for a fourth and short. It looks like Hawaii is going for it.
1ST QUARTER: 14:12
- McDonald finds Sharsh for 11 yards to move the chains. First and 10 for the ‘Bows.
1ST QUARTER: 15:00
- The Beavers kickoff and it’s a touchback. The Warriors take the field on offense.
PREGAME
- Oregon State wins the kickoff and will defer to the second half. It’s Hawaii ball coming up first.
- T-minus 15 minutes until kickoff. The players are getting set to take the field.
- For those of you still on your way to Aloha Stadium…
Aloha and welcome to KHON2’s live blog for Hawaii vs. Oregon State at Aloha Stadium. Kickoff is currently set for 6 p.m. HST.