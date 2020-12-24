Live blog: Hawaii vs. Houston

In what can only be described as consequences caused by 2020, the University of Hawaii football team closes out its 2020 season with a game against Houston at the New Mexico Bowl in Frisco, Texas. The game was originally supposed to be in Albuquerque, N.M., but COVID-19 restrictions in New Mexico moved the game to Texas instead.

Follow along as KHON2 will provide live updates of the game online.

Hawaii 7, Houston 0, 3:47, 1Q

11:07: Tune is INTEREPTED AGAIN, this time by Michael Washington at the Hawaii 25 with 3:47 left in the first quarter.

11:06: The Rainbow Warriors go three-and-out and punt. Houston will start again from the Hawaii 40 with 4:36 left in the first quarter.

11:00: A false start pushes Houston back five yards and the Cougars punt instead. Dior Scott hauls in a fair catch from his own 15 with 6:41 left in the first quarter.

10:56: Houston elects to go for it on fourth-and-3 at the Hawaii 44 with 6:49 in the first quarter. Before the ball is snapped, Hawaii coach Todd Graham calls the team’s first timeout of the half.

10:51: Houston will start from its own 21 after the kickoff.

10:48: TOUCHDOWN HAWAII. The Rainbow Warriors take advantage of the interception on Chevan Cordeiro’s 3-yard touchdown to Dae Dae Hunter. Matthew Shipley’s PAT is good and Hawaii leads 7-0 with 10:43 remaining in the first quarter.

10:46: Hawaii forces a third-and-13, but not before an apparent injury to Justus Tavai. On third down, Houston quarterback Clayton Tune is INTERCEPTED by Penei Pavihi. Hawaii ball at the Houston 8 with 11:18 left in the first quarter.

10:40: Hawaii gets two first downs but the drive stalls after a holding call. After a high punt from Adam Stack, Houston calls for a fair catch on its own 19 with 12:20 left in the first quarter.

10:35 a.m.: And we’re off. Houston wins the coin toss and elects to defer. Hawaii will start from its own 29 after Calvin Turner’s return.

FIRST QUARTER