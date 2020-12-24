Live blog: Hawaii vs. Houston

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hawaii football

In what can only be described as consequences caused by 2020, the University of Hawaii football team closes out its 2020 season with a game against Houston at the New Mexico Bowl in Frisco, Texas. The game was originally supposed to be in Albuquerque, N.M., but COVID-19 restrictions in New Mexico moved the game to Texas instead.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Follow along as KHON2 will provide live updates of the game online.

Hawaii 7, Houston 0, 3:47, 1Q

11:07: Tune is INTEREPTED AGAIN, this time by Michael Washington at the Hawaii 25 with 3:47 left in the first quarter.

11:06: The Rainbow Warriors go three-and-out and punt. Houston will start again from the Hawaii 40 with 4:36 left in the first quarter.

11:00: A false start pushes Houston back five yards and the Cougars punt instead. Dior Scott hauls in a fair catch from his own 15 with 6:41 left in the first quarter.

10:56: Houston elects to go for it on fourth-and-3 at the Hawaii 44 with 6:49 in the first quarter. Before the ball is snapped, Hawaii coach Todd Graham calls the team’s first timeout of the half.

10:51: Houston will start from its own 21 after the kickoff.

10:48: TOUCHDOWN HAWAII. The Rainbow Warriors take advantage of the interception on Chevan Cordeiro’s 3-yard touchdown to Dae Dae Hunter. Matthew Shipley’s PAT is good and Hawaii leads 7-0 with 10:43 remaining in the first quarter.

10:46: Hawaii forces a third-and-13, but not before an apparent injury to Justus Tavai. On third down, Houston quarterback Clayton Tune is INTERCEPTED by Penei Pavihi. Hawaii ball at the Houston 8 with 11:18 left in the first quarter.

10:40: Hawaii gets two first downs but the drive stalls after a holding call. After a high punt from Adam Stack, Houston calls for a fair catch on its own 19 with 12:20 left in the first quarter.

10:35 a.m.: And we’re off. Houston wins the coin toss and elects to defer. Hawaii will start from its own 29 after Calvin Turner’s return.

FIRST QUARTER

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories