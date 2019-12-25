Live blog: Hawaii vs. BYU

A storied rivalry is back for another edition as Hawaii and BYU are set to kick off in the 2019 Hawaii Bowl at Aloha Stadium. The two teams will kick off shortly after 3 p.m. at Aloha Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN, but follow along as KHON2 will be at the game as well.

Hawaii 24, BYU 21, 2:58, 2Q

4:33: Left tackle Ilm Manning is down for UH. If he is unable to return, that would be a huge loss for the ‘Bows O-line.

4:30: Victor returns the kick to the UH 29.

4:28: TOUCHDOWN BYU. Micah Simon takes in a perfectly executed reverse run for an 11-yard touchdown. The PAT is good. UH leads 24-21 with 3:16 to respond before halftime.

4:25: BYU is driving yet again with a fresh set of downs at the UH 18 with 3:30 left in the half.

4:20: Meskell’s attempt is good. UH extends its lead to 24-14 with 5:50 left in the first half. Salvaging a field goal in that situation instead of giving BYU the ball is huge for UH.

4:18: The fumble is overturned. UH now attempting a 45-yard field goal.

4:15: McDonald is strip-sacked by Zac Dawe. BYU gets the ball back on its own 28 with 6:01 left in the half.

4:09: Hawaii starts its next drive on its own 23.

4:04: TOUCHDOWN COUGARS. BYU drives right back down the field and it’s capped off by Wilson’s QB sneak with 9:42 remaining in the first half. The PAT is good as the UH lead is cut to 21-14.

3:56: TOUCHDOWN RAINBOW WARRIORS. McDonald sneaks it in from a yard out for his third touchdown of the day. Hawaii leads 21-7 with 13:33 left in the second quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

3:47: McDonald and Smart are definitely on the same page today. The duo connect for a 58-yard get to get to the BYU 3 as the first quarter expires. Hawaii leads 14-7. Smart has four receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns, while McDonald is 11-for-13 with 199 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

3:43: TOUCHDOWN BYU. Lopini Katoa punches it in from two yards out and Jake Oldroyd’s PAT is good. Hawaii still leads 14-7 with 54 seconds left in the first.

3:38: BYU picks up consecutive first downs to get to the Hawaii 48. Its the first time today that the Cougars are in UH territory.

3:36: BYU to start the next drive from its own 27.

3:32: McDonald with a 40-yard DIME to Smart for a touchdown. Hawaii leads 14-0 with 4:55 left in the first. It is also Smart’s first career multi touchdown game.

3:31: BYU quarterback Zach Wilson is INTERCEPTED by Khoury Bethley to the BYU 40 with 5:46 to go in the first.

3:29: BYU picks up its first first down and is on its own 41 with 6:12 left in the first.

3:27: BYU will start from its own 27 after a touchback.

3:25: TOUCHDOWN HAWAII. McDonald finds Jared Smart for a 7-yard touchdown. McDonald is carving the BYU defense right now at 8-for-9 passing with 84 yards.

3:20: Hawaii is now on the BYU 7 as McDonald has completed five straight passes for a total of 50 yards.

3:12: BYU also goes three-and-out on its first drive. After the Cougars punt, Hawaii has the ball on its own 18 with 12:41 left in the first quarter.

3:09: Hawaii quickly goes three-and-out and punts. BYU will start from its own 26 with 13:31 left in the first.

3:07: Lincoln Victor returns the kickoff to the 27 yard line. Cole McDonald gets the start at quarterback for UH.

FIRST QUARTER

3:04: UH sends its whole team out for the coin toss. BYU wins the toss and elects to defer. Hawaii will receive to begin this game.

2:50 p.m.: We’re about 15 minutes away from kickoff as the Rainbow Warriors (9-5) and Cougars (7-5) finish their warm-ups and their respective locker rooms.