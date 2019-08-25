Live Blog: Hawaii vs. Arizona

1ST QUARTER: 8:02
- Tate is having a hard time finding room in the pocket and UH forces a three-and-out. Impressive start for the Warriors defensively here. McDonald gets the ball back after the punt.
1ST QUARTER: 9:22
- Warriors kickoff and it’s a touchback. Arizona looks to answer back next.
1ST QUARTER: 9:22
HAWAII TOUCHDOWN!
- McDonald found his groove and so did the offense. McDonald finds Cedric Byrd on a seven-yard connection for the score. Hawaii is up 7-0 after the PAT.
1ST QUARTER: 11:40
- A rough start for McDonald, but he’s rebounding nicely on this drive. Warriors are driving.
1ST QUARTER: 12:15
ARIZONA TURNOVER!
- Just like that, it’s Hawaii’s football again! Cornerback Kai Kaneshiro comes up with the interception on a deflected pass on third down. What a start to Week 0.
1ST QUARTER: 12:30
HAWAII TURNOVER!
- McDonald goes deep downfield on first down but he’s picked off! Arizona football coming up next.
1ST QUARTER: 13:12
- High risk, high reward for the Warriors on their opening drive as they go for it on fourth down in their own half. Quarterback Cole McDonald takes it on a quarterback sneak to move the chains.
1ST QUARTER: 15:00
- The Wildcats kickoff and it’s a touchback. College football is officially back at Aloha Stadium.
PREGAME:
- The coin-toss is underway and Hawaii wins the toss. The Warriors will receive the ball first.
- Bit of bad news for the Warriors: Linebacker Penei Pavihi is out for the 2019 season with a right knee injury, according to UH.
- Is this the best helmet in college football?
- The Warriors are out on the field warming up as the Arizona Wildcats arrive a little late to Aloha Stadium.