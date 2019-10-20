Live Blog: Hawaii vs. Air Force

2ND QUARTER: 13:45
HAWAII TOUCHDOWN!
- McDonald takes his time in the pocket and delivers a dime to a streaking Stovall down the sideline for a 59-yard touchdown. Hawaii trails 14-10 after the PAT.
2ND QUARTER: 14:35
- Stovall returns the kickoff to the Hawaii 27 yard line. A big drive for Hawaii coming up.
2ND QUARTER: 14:35
AIR FORCE TOUCHDOWN!
- Schmidt takes it into the endzone on a quarterback sneak for six. The Falcons lead 14-3 after the PAT.
2ND QUARTER: 15:00
- On first down, Schmidt completes his first-career pass to Kad Waguespack for 39 yards to the Hawaii one yard line.
END OF 1ST QUARTER: AIR FORCE 7-3 HAWAII
1ST QUARTER: 0:23
- A huge penalty against Hawaii give Air Force an automatic first down. It was an offsides penalty on the defense.
1ST QUARTER: 1:03
- Hawaii gets a stop on third down, but Air Force is going for it on fourth down.
1ST QUARTER: 4:15
- Remsberg rushes four yards to make it third and short. Schmidt falls forward to pick up the first to move the chains on third down.
1ST QUARTER: 4:51
- A quick three-and-out leads to a Hawaii punt. Stan Gaudion punts it 44 yards. Air Force ball next.
1ST QUARTER: 6:09
- Stovall muffs the kickoff but recovers quickly. Hawaii starts its second drive of the game at the 24 yard line.
1ST QUARTER: 6:09
- Appears that Air Force quarterback Donald Hammond went off the field with an apparent injury. Backup Mike Schmidt is currently in the game.
1ST QUARTER: 6:09
AIR FORCE TOUCHDOWN!
- Remsberg gets the pitch to the outside and beats Hawaii to the edge for a two-yard rush. Air Force takes a 7-3 lead after the PAT.
1ST QUARTER: 8:58
- Kadin Remsberg finds space on the outside for a 27-yard gain. Air Force is in the redzone already.
1ST QUARTER: 9:15
- Air Force moving quickly with a 12-yard rush to start things off on first down followed by a 22-yard pass.
1ST QUARTER: 9:44
- Meskell kicks off and it’s Air Force’s ball for the first time.
1ST QUARTER: 9:46
- Fun fact: That was the first time this season Hawaii has scored on an opening drive.
HAWAII FIELD GOAL!
- Not the result Hawaii wanted after starting its opening drive so well, but the Warriors will take the points. Ryan Meskell is good from 41 yards as Hawaii takes an early 3-0 lead over Air Force.
1ST QUARTER: 10:14
- An eight-yard run isn’t enough to make up the distance and it’s fourth down. Field goal unit makes its way to the field.
1ST QUARTER: 11:17
- Tough sequence for Hawaii just now. An offensive pass interference penalty moves UH back 15 yards. McDonald is sacked on the following play. It’s third down and goal from a long way out.
1ST QUARTER: 12:34
- Another throw, another first down. McDonald finds Jared Smart for 13 yards. The ‘Bows are in the redzone.
1ST QUARTER: 14:22
- McDonald finds Sharsh on a 14-yard gain to move the chains. On the next play, McDonald finds JoJo Ward for 18 yards. Hawaii is moving fast.
1ST QUARTER: 15:00
- Air Force kicks off and it’s returned by Stovall for 26 yards. First down Hawaii.
PREGAME:
- Hawaii wins the toss and elects to receive.
- With kickoff just minutes away, Hawaii takes the field. Coin-toss coming up next.
- Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald could make some history tonight with a solid effort through the air.
Aloha and welcome to KHON2’s live blog of Hawaii vs. Air Force! Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. HST. Stay with us online at KHON2.com for live game updates and highlights.