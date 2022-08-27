The Timmy Chang era at UH is officially here.

After months of positive momentum off of the field, the Rainbow Warriors take the field for the first time on an official basis in 2022, taking on Vanderbilt of the SEC at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

The time has come, and the ‘Bows and Commodores are both raring to go.

Follow long as KHON2 will provide live updates of the game below:

Hawaii 7, Vanderbilt 0, 1Q, 4:18

5:12: Hawaii gains a first down but can’t get another and punts. Commodores take over on their own 10 with 4:18 left in the first.

5:04: Vanderbilt gets as deep as the Hawaii 41 and elects to go for it on fourth-and-5, to no avail as quarterback Mike Wright tosses the ball out of bounds. UH takes over with 6:27 left.

4:58: Hawaii goes three-and-out and decides to punt on fourth-and-1. Vandy gets the ball back on its own 29 with 8:53 left in the first quarter.

4:52: Vanderbilt’s first offensive drive is stalled by penalties and the Commodores punt for a touchback. UH begins again at its own 20 with 9:53 left in the first quarter.

4:47: Vanderbilt will start from its own 15 after a nice tackle by Ty Marsh.

4:46: The first offensive drive of the Timmy Chang era as head coach was methodical but quick, ending with a Dedrick Parson 37-yard run to the house. Matthew Shipley’s PAT is good and Hawaii leads 7-0 with 12:18 left in the first. In total, that drive went eight plays for 75 yards in 2:42.

4:38: Kickoff goes into the end zone for a touchback.

4:37 p.m.: Vanderbilt wins the pregame coin toss and elects to defer to the second half. Hawaii will receive to begin this game.

FIRST QUARTER

Pregame: After weeks of speculation, Brayden Schager will start at quarterback for the Rainbow Warriors. Look for the ‘Bows to utilize lead running back Dedrick Parson early and often.