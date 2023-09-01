The University of Hawaii football team didn’t have much time to dwell on its narrow season-opening loss at Vanderbilt as it prepares to face Stanford on a short week.

The University of Hawaii at Manoa shut down campus on Friday in order to accommodate a rare football game on a school day.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Stanford comes to town in Troy Taylor’s Cardinal debut after joining from Sacramento State. He takes over for David Shaw, who made Stanford one of the country’s most respected programs in the 2010s but stepped down after 12 seasons at the helm following the 2022 season.

Much is always said about the overall improvement a college football team makes from Week 1 to Week 2. Hawaii has a game under its belt, while Stanford heads to the unconventional confines of the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex to kick off the Taylor era. Will Hawaii have enough of an advantage on Friday? Stay with KHON2 for live updates of the game below:

Stanford 0, Hawaii 0, 11:42, 1Q

5:16: Hawaii goes three-and-out again and punts to the Stanford 27 with 11:42 left in the first qusrter.

5:11: Stanford also goes three-and-out and punts. Hawaii will begin from its own 25 after a touchback.

5:09: Hawaii goes three-and-out, including a near interception by Punahou alumnus and Laie native Alaka’i Gilman. Matthew Shipley shanks a punt and Stanford will begin from midfield.

5:05 p.m.: Stanford wins the coin toss and defers to the second half. Hawaii will receive to begin this game.

FIRST QUARTER

Pregame: A healthy crowd is on hand at Ching, with the majority of fans dressed in white, just like the football team, which is going with white helmets, white jerseys and white pants.