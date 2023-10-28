Homecoming has arrived for the University of Hawaii football team.

It’s also arrived for San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, who was born and raised on Oahu, graduated from Saint Louis and spent the first four years of his college career at UH.

Cordeiro is 1-0 against Hawaii, but has yet to play against them in the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Overall, San Jose State has won three straight games against Hawaii. Both programs are now 22-22-1 against each other in all-time matchups.

In 2023, the Spartans are 3-5 and are looking to creep into bowl eligibility, while Hawaii is looking to break a three-game skid to start Mountain West play.

Which side will prevail on Saturday? Stay with KHON2 for live updates below:

San Jose State 0 Hawaii 0, 13:55, 1Q

6:17: SJSU goes three-and-out. Former Hawaii kicker Kyler Halvorsen’s 31-yard field goal attempt is NO GOOD. Hawaii takes over on its own 14 with 13:55 left in the first quarter.

6:07: The opening kickoff is FUMBLED by Hawaii and recovered by San Jose State at the UH 6. Scary scene as there’s an extended injury break for Cam Stone.

6:06: San Jose State wins the toss and defers. Hawaii will receive to begin this game.

FIRST QUARTER