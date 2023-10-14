In a gotta-have-it game for both its Mountain West championship and bowl hopes, the University of Hawaii football team is set to host San Diego State in its conference home opener.

Both the Rainbow Warriors and Aztecs are 2-4 overall in 2023. A win would get one team’s season back on track, while the other would surely be a setback.

Who will come out on top? Stay with KHON2 for updates below:

San Diego State 10, Hawaii 0, 1:43, 1Q

5:39: Hawaii calls timeout before fourth-and-2 near midfield but comes out of it punting for a touchback with 1:43 left in the first quarter.

5:34: Hawaii to begin from its own 25 after a touchback.

5:33: TOUCHDOWN SAN DIEGO STATE. The Aztecs grind down the field and cap it off with a Lucky Sutton touchdown from one yard out. Hawaii trails 10-0 with 4:16 left in the first quarter.

5:26: Three possessions, no first downs yet for Hawaii, who punt out of their own end zone to its own 43 with 7:32 left in the first quarter.

5:19: Hawaii holds San Diego State to a three-and-out and punt, but the Aztecs flip the field with an absolutely booming punt by Jack Browning. Hawaii will start from its own 8 with 8:37 left in the first quarter.

5:14: Another three-and-out and punt for Hawaii. San Diego State wil begin from its own 25 with 10:42 left in the first quarter.

5:11: A nice Cam Stone return sets UH up on its own 33.

5:08: San Diego State takes a 3-0 lead on a 22-yard field goal from Jack Browning with 12:12 left in the first quarter.

5:04: Hawaii goes three-and-out and punts, which is BLOCKED and recovered at the Hawaii 15 with 14:10 left in the first quarter.

5:03: Hawaii will begin from its own 25 after a touchback on the opening kickoff.

5:02 p.m.: San Diego State wins the opening coin toss and defers. Hawaii will receive to begin this game.

FIRST QUARTER