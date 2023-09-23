Nearly an exact year after suffering a loss at New Mexico State, the University of Hawaii football team hopes to return the favor against the Aggies.

Saturday’s contest between Hawaii and NMSU at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex is UH’s nonconference finale. With the Mountain West looking stronger across the board in 2023, Saturday’s contest carries even more importance for the ‘Bows.

Follow along as KHON2 will provide updates of Hawaii’s game against New Mexico State below:

New Mexico State 7, Hawaii 0, 5:21, 1Q

6:30: Hawaii goes three-and-out after punting on fourth-and-inches from its own 29. New Mexico State gets the ball back on its own 30 with 5:21 left in the first quarter.

6:27: Hawaii will start from its own 20 after Cam Stone’s kickoff return.

6:26: TOUCHDOWN NEW MEXICO STATE. Monte Watkins breaks about a half dozen tackles for a 39-yard touchdowns on a screen. Hawaii trails 7-0 with 7:17 left in the first quarter.

6:14: Hawaii can’t get much after an initial first down and punts to the New Mexico State 33 with 10:50 left in the first.

6:11: Led by the return of cornerback Cam Stone, who hasn’t played since a knee injury against Stanford, Hawaii forces a three-and-out and punt and gets the ball back on its own 24 with 13:57 left in the first quarter. Today is also Stone’s birthday.

6:05 p.m.: Hawaii wins the coin toss to begin the game and will defer to the second half. New Mexico State will receive to begin this game.

FIRST QUARTER