Who’s losing streak comes to an end on Saturday?

After a devastating loss at San Diego State last week, the University of Hawaii football team (1-5, 0-1 Mountain West) returns home with hopes of ending its current two-game losing streak.

The Rainbow Warriors will face Nevada, who are losers of four straight after beginning the 2022 season 2-0. Hawaii head coach Timmy Chang was on the Nevada coaching staff for the past five seasons, coaching receivers and tight ends, and now gets a chance to coach against his former team.

Hawaii 21, Nevada 10, 8:58, 2Q

7:14: Nevada will begin from its own 30 with 8:58 left in the second quarter.

7:11: TOUCHDOWN ‘BOWS. Hawaii gambles on fourth-and-6 at the Nevada 32 despite being in range for kicker Matthew Shipley, converts, then gets in the end zone on a 9-yard run by Dedrick Parson. Hawaii leads 21-10 with 9:11 left in the second quarter.

7:00: Hawaii will begin from its own 6 after Chuuky Hines fair catches a ball that was going out of bounds.

6:58: The Hawaii defense steps up and forces a 36-yard field goal attempt by Matthew Killam, which goes right down the middle and cuts the UH lead to 14-10 with 12:39 remaining in the second quarter.

6:53: Schager is INTERCEPTED by Eli’jah Winston at the UH 24 with 14:12 left in the second quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

6:44: Hawaii appears to have forced a three-and-out but Ezra Evaimalo is flagged for a personal foul. The Rainbow Warriors get then get the stop they need, preventing another first down and forcing a Nevada punt. The Wolf Pack punt as the first quarter clock expires, which is fair caught at the UH 17. Hawaii leads 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.

6:41: Nevada starting from its own 25 after a touchback.

6:40: TOUCHDOWN RAINBOW WARRIORS. Schager is letting it fly right now, and his latest deep ball is a 48-yard touchdown to a WIDE OPEN Zion Bowens with 2:21 left in the first quarter. Schager is 7-for-9 for 100 yards. UH leads 14-7 after Shipley’s extra point.

6:35: Hawaii will start from its own 30 after a short return by Chuuky Hines with 4:01 left in the first quarter.

6:32: TOUCHDOWN NEVADA. The Wolf Pack drive right down the field and respond with a 16-play, 75-yard drive that took 7:19, capped by a 1-yard Devonte Lee touchdown with 4:06 in the first quarter. All tied at 7.

6:18: Nevada will start from its own 25 after Kyler Halvorsen’s kickoff sails past the end zone for a touchback.

6:17: TOUCHDOWN HAWAII. The Rainbow Warriors drive right down the field and it’s capped off by a 1-yard Dedrick Parson run. Quarterback Brayden Schager was 4-for-5 for 37 yards, including an impressive 25-yard throw to Zion Bowens on third-and-4 that gave UH first-and-goal. Hawaii leads 7-0 with 11:25 left in the first quarter after Matthew Shipley’s extra point. The question now is, can UH put more drives like that together? The ‘Bows have shown a tendency to score early but not often in 2022.

6:08: Hawaii will begin from its own 25 after a touchback on the kickoff.

6:07 p.m.: Nevada wins the coin toss and defers to the second half. Hawaii will receive to begin this game.

FIRST QUARTER

PREGAME: Despite playing at home, the Rainbow Warriors have chosen to wear white jerseys with white pants for the first time this season.