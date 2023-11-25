The University of Hawaii football team closes out its 2023 season against Colorado State on Saturday at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics.

After getting knocked out of bowl contention in a loss to Wyoming last week, the Rainbow Warriors have an opportunity to play spoiler against Colorado State on Saturday, as the Rams enter 5-6.

Perhaps more importantly, the ‘Bows are hoping to send out over a dozen seniors out as winners.

Colorado State 10, Hawaii 7, 9:27, 2Q

7:03: A bevy of penalties gives Colorado State first-and-goal. Hawaii holds the Rams to a 22-yard field goal by Jordan Noyes. CSU back up 10-7 with 9:27 left in the first half.

6:49: Hawaii forces a punt but a leaping call gives Colorado State a first down.

SECOND QUARTER

6:43: The first quarter ends after a five yard gain by Colorado State. Rams face second-and-5 from their own 30 when play resumes.

6:42: Touchback. Rams have time to run one play.

6:40: TOUCHDOWN HAWAII. Brayden Schager finds Steven McBride in the back of the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown. Hawaii ties the game at 7 with eight seconds left in the first quarter.

6:29: The Rams drive right now the field but quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi is INTERCEPTED by Elijah Palmer with 4:38 remaining in the first quarter. Hawaii gets the ball on its own 20.

6:22: Hawaii gets into Colorado State territory but the drive stalls at the 43. Matthew Shipley punts into the end zone for a touchback with 7:48 left in the first quarter.

6:15: Hawaii begins from its own 25 after a touchback on the kickoff.

6:13: TOUCHDOWN COLORADO STATE. The Rams go 75 yards in nine plays, ending with a 21-yard Justin Marshall touchdown. Ram take a 7-0 lead with 11:22 left in the first quarter.

6:07: Colorado State will begin from its own 25 after a touchback on the opening kickoff.

6:06 p.m.: Hawaii wins the coin toss and defers to the second half. Colorado State will receive to begin the game.

FIRST QUARTER