Through two games, the University of Hawaii football team has surpassed expectations in keeping games close against Vanderbilt and Stanford, but the Rainbow Warriors remain winless.

Saturday presents an opportunity for the ‘Bows to get their first victory of the season as they host Albany of the FCS at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

Can the ‘Bows get it done? Stay with KHON2 below for updates:

Hawaii 17, Albany 17, Halftime

7:37: Albany gets a first down at the Hawaii 29 and is granted its final timeout of the half with two seconds left after a Peter Manuma unsportsmanlike conduct penalty keep the UAlbany drive alive. The Great Danes line up for a 46-yard field goal and it’s GOOD. Hawaii and Albany are tied at 17 at halftime. Not a good first half for UH.

7:25: Albany takes over from its own 18 after its latest kickoff return.

7:23: TOUCHDOWN UH. Steven McBride hauls in a 30-yard pass from Brayden Schager with 3:34 left in the second quarter. Hawaii takes a 17-14 lead after Matthew Shipley’s extra point.

7:17: Hawaii forces the three-and-out and punt it needed and will take over from its own 38 with 6:17 left in the first half.

7:15: Hawaii is looking sloppy and needs to clean things up in a hurry. The ‘Bows call their final timeout, only to punt on fourth-and-20. An unsportsmanlike conduct call gives Albany the ball on its own 40 with 7:11 left in the first half.

7:04: Hawaii takes over from its own 29 after a Chuuky Hines kickoff return.

7:01: TOUCHDOWN GREAT DANES. Albany defensive back Larry Walker Jr. takes an interception 35 yards to the house with 11:20 left in the second quarter. Hawaii trails 14-10.

6:59: Hawaii forces a punt and will take over from its own 12 with 11:57 left in the second quarter and a 10-7 lead.

SECOND QUARTER

6:47: TOUCHDOWN HAWAII. UH takes the lead back on a four-yard pass from Brayden Schager to Jonah Panoke with nine seconds left in the first quarter.

6:43: Poffenbarger is INTERCEPTED by freshman defensive back Elijah Palmer, who has been having a stellar freshman season for UH. Hawaii takes over on its own 26 with 3:57 left in the first quarter.

6:37: Hawaii gets to the Albany red zone but Brayden Schager is INTERCEPTED by Dylan Kelly. Albany takes over on its own 17 with 6:48 left in the first quarter.

6:30: TOUCHDOWN ALBANY. Reese Poffenbarger takes a keeper 41 yards TO THE HOUSE. The Great Danes lead 7-3 with 8:52 left in the first quarter.

6:25: Hawaii goes three and out and punts from the shadow of its own goal line. Albany takes over from midfield.

6:22: Hawaii forces another three-and-out and punt. Steven McBride calls for a fair catch on his own 7 with 10:25 left in the first.

6:14: Hawaii goes three-and-out and takes a 3-0 lead on Matthew Shipley’s 25-yard field goal.

6:10: Hawaii forces a three-and-out and punt. Albany’s punt is BLOCKED and Hawaii takes over from the Albany 15 with 14:16 left in the first quarter.

6:07 p.m.: Hawaii wins the toss and defers. Albany will receive to begin the game.

FIRST QUARTER

Pregame: The ‘Bows are donning an all-black look from head to toe. Cornerback/returner Cam Stone is out as he recovers from a knee injury.