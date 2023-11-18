After its shocking win over Air Force last week, the University of Hawaii football team finds itself still in the hunt for a bowl berth, but it must win out in order to qualify.

Standing in the way for UH is rival Wyoming. The Rainbow Warriors and Cowboys will battle for the Paniolo Trophy. Will the ‘Bows raise another trophy and keep their bowl hopes alive?

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Stay with KHON2 for live updates below:

Wyoming 14, Hawaii 0, 12:39, 2Q

9:45: Hawaii goes three-and-out and punts. Wyoming takes over from its own 31 with 12:39 left in the second quarter.

9:43: Hawaii comes up with a big stop and forces a punt. UH’s next possession begins from its own 13 with 14:10 left in the second quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

9:35: Brayden Schager keeps it and is STUFFED. Wyoming takes over on its own 2.

9:33: Hawaii methodically drives all the way to the Wyoming 2 and calls a timeout facing fourth-and-goal with 3:08 left in the first quarter. UH needs to convert here.

9:23: Hawaii will begin from its own 25 after a touchback on the ensuing kickoff.

9:22: TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS. John Michael Gyllenborg hauls in an 89-yard pass TO THE HOUSE. 10:58 in the first quarter and Hawaii already trails 14-0.

9:18: Hawaii only gets one first down and punts to the Wyoming 11 with 11:11 left in the first quarter.

9:13: Hawaii will begin from its own 25 after a touchback on the ensuing kickoff.

9:10: TOUCHDOWN WYOMING. That was quick. The Cowboys go 75 yards in three plays, finishing it off with a 44-yard pass from Andrew Peasley to Ryan Marquez. The drive took just one minute off the game clock. UH trails 7-0 with 14 minutes left in the first quarter.

9:07 a.m.: Hawaii wins the coin toss for the first time in a while and defers to the second half. Wyoming will receive to begin the game. Ben Falck boots the opening kickoff into the end zone for a touchback.

FIRST QUARTER