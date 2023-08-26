The big reveal is here.

On Saturday, the University of Hawaii football team will begin its 2023 season at Vanderbilt, but more importantly in the long term, it will showcase its new run-and-shoot offense for the first time under second-year head coach Timmy Chang.

After months of many around and within the program wondering what the ‘Bows would look like under the run-and-shoot, everyone will finally get an answer. Stay with KHON2 below for live updates.

Hawaii at Vanderbilt, 1:30 p.m. HST

Pregame: Saturday’s game has been delayed by about an hour due to lightning in the Nashville area.

When Hawaii eventually takes the field, the ‘Bows are also wearing special helmet stickers to commemorate Maui: