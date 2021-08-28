Live blog: Hawaii football at UCLA

Hawaii head coach Todd Graham talks to his team during a timeout in the second quarter of the New Mexico Bowl NCAA college football game against Houston in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)

The 2021 college football season is upon us.

Hawaii has made the trek to Los Angeles, where it will face UCLA at the famed Rose Bowl for a Week Zero matchup.

Will UCLA, the 17-point betting favorite, prevail? Or can UH pull off the upset to begin Year 2 of the Todd Graham era? Stay with KHON2 below for live updates.

UCLA 10, Hawaii 0 7:30, 1Q

10:04: TOUCHDOWN UCLA. Zach Charbonnet rushes for a 21-yard score and Barr-Mira’s extra point is good. UCLA leads 10-0 with 7:30 left in the first.

9:56: Hawaii goes three-and-out again and punts. UCLA will start on its own 13 after Shipley’s punt.

9:48: Hawaii’s next possession will start on its own 25 after another touchback.

9:44: Nicholas Barr-Mira makes a 26-yard field goal after Hawaii forces a three-and-out. UCLA leads 3-0 with 12 minutes left in the first quarter.

9:41: After a review, Shipley’s knee was down while receiving the punt, and UCLA will now instead start on the UH 15.

9:39: The Rainbow Warriors go three-and-out and punt. After Matthew Shipley’s punt, UCLA will start from its own 16 with 12:58 left in the first quarter.

9:37: The opening kickoff goes in the endzone for a touchback. Hawaii will start from its own 25.

9:32 a.m. HST: Hawaii wins the pregame toss and will receive.

FIRST QUARTER

Pregame: In its first game in Adidas uniforms, Hawaii is donning its all-white look from head to toe, which includes white helmets for the first time since 2017. Every helmet includes a ’15’ decal, which pays tribute to the late Colt Brennan.