With some momentum heading into its season finale, can the University of Hawaii football team finish 2022 strong against a familiar face?

The Rainbow Warriors, who got their third win of the season last week against UNLV, close out their 2022 season at San Jose State. It is there where they will face quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, who played four years for the Rainbow Warriors after signing with UH out of Saint Louis School.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Who will prevail on Saturday? Stay with KHON2 for live updates below:

San Jose State 7, Hawaii 0, 4:17, 1Q

11:00: TOUCHDOWN SAN JOSE STATE. The Spartans finish the job this time, capped off by a five-yard back shoulder fade from Chevan Cordeiro to Elijah Cooks with 4:17 left in the first quarter.

10:52: Nothing doing for Hawaii with three straight incompletions and a punt. San Jose State gets the ball back on its own 40 with 8:28 left in the first quarter.

10:48: San Jose State gets all the way to the Hawaii 23 and chooses to go for it on fourth-and-2. Cordeiro is STOPPED just short on a run and Hawaii gets the ball back with 8:53 left in the first quarter.

10:40: Hawaii goes three-and-out and punts. San Jose starts from its own 29. Chevan Cordeiro takes the field as quarterback for SJSU.

10:37 a.m. HST: Hawaii wins the coin toss and receives to begin the game. Rainbow Warriors will start at the 24.

FIRST QUARTER