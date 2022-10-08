Fresh off a bye week, Hawaii takes on San Diego State at brand new Snapdragon Stadium.

The Rainbow Warriors used a much-needed week off to rest and recuperate, as well as install new concepts for an offense that hopes to throw the ball more. How will it look?

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Follow along as KHON2 will provide live updates of the game below:

San Diego State 3, Hawaii 0, Halftime

5:56: Hawaii returns the ball to its own 36 and takes a knee to end the first half down 3-0. San Diego State will receive to begin the second half.

5:55: SDSU is finally on the board on a 45-yard field goal by Jack Browning with 39 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

5:50: Hawaii goes three-and-out and punts. SDSU starts from its own 36 with 1:24 left in the first half.

5:45: San Diego State puts together another methodical drive with a couple of first downs that ultimately ends in a punt. Hawaii will begin from its own 19 with 2:10 in the first half and the game still scoreless. The Rainbow Warriors have used all three of their timeouts.

5:32: Still scoreless. Hawaii gets in SDSU territory again but punts to the 4 with 6:03 left in the first half.

5:15: San Diego State barely converts on fourth-and-1 from its own 29 and drives into UH territory but the drive stalls out and the Aztecs punt. UH starts from its own 9 with 10:47 left in the second quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

5:11: Hawaii goes three-and-out on offense and punts. San Diego State gets the ball back on its own 20 after a touchback with 50 seconds left in the first quarter.

5:06: Hawaii has another stellar defensive possession and forces a three-and-out and another punt. Nick Cenacle muffs a punt but recovers at the UH 42 with 1:15 left in the first quarter.

5:01: Hawaii goes for it on fourth-and-2 from the SDSU 45 but calls timeout. After the timeout, UH instead decides to punt to the San Diego State 12 with 3:42 left in the first quarter.

4:51: Hawaii’s defense comes out with some intensity, finishing tackles through the whistle and forcing a SDSU punt. Hawaii starts its next drive from its own 21 with 7:01 left in the first quarter.

4:44: Hawaii gets a couple of first downs put is forced to punt. Matthew Shipley pins SDSU at its own 5 with 11:12 left in the first quarter.

4:39 p.m.: Hawaii will begin from its own 23 after the kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER