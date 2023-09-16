The University of Hawaii football team is set to take on its biggest challenge of the Timmy Chang era on Saturday, taking on No. 13 Oregon at Autzen Stadium.

Hawaii was originally meant to play at Oregon during the 2020 season, but the matchup was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a program, Hawaii has a three-game winning streak against the Ducks entering Saturday, but will need a miraculous effort on Saturday to keep it going.

Stay with KHON2 for live updates below:

No. 13 Oregon 17, Hawaii 0, 5:52, 1Q

2:37: TOUCHDOWN DUCKS. A 40-yard flea flicker sets up a 22-yard Jordan James touchdown. Oregon pouring it on, up 17-0 with 5:52 left in the first quarter.

2:29: Hawaii gets a first down for the first time but can’t advance further than that. Oregon gets the ball on its own 9 with 9:22 left in the first quarter.

2:26: Hawaii begins from its own 25 after a touchback on the kickoff.

2:23: Hawaii holds the Ducks to a three-and-out, but Camden Lewis makes the lead 10-0 with a 43-yard field goal with 12:24 left in the first quarter.

2:20: Brayden Schager is INTERCEPTED at the Hawaii 30 with 13:15 left in the first quarter.

2:18: Hawaii gets the ball back on its own 25 after a touchback on the ensuing kickoff.

2:17: TOUCHDOWN OREGON. Ducks quarterback Bo Nix hits Tez Johnson in stride for a 49-yard touchdown with 14:02 left in the first quarter. Oregon up 7-0. That was fast.

2:15: Hawaii goes three-and-out in 13 seconds and punts. Oregon will begin from its own 41 with 14:35 left in the first quarter.

2:12 p.m.: Hawaii will receive to begin the game after Oregon defers to the second half after winning the coin toss. Hawaii will begin from its own 25 after a touchback on the kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER

Pregame: Oregon is wearing special helmet stickers to commemorate those affected by the Maui wildfires.