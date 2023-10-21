Still searching for its road win since 2021, the University of Hawaii football team will take on New Mexico on Saturday. A victory for the ‘Bows would also match their 2022 win total of three.

Can the Rainbow Warriors get the milestone victory? Stay with KHON2 for live updates below.

New Mexico 28, Hawaii 14, Halftime

1:24: New Mexico runs out the clock to take a 28-14 lead at halftime. Lobos will receive the second half kickoff.

1:21: TOUCHDOWN RAINBOW WARRIORS. Brayden Schager hits Pofele Ashlock for a 18-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 28-14 with 24 seconds left in the first half.

1:13: Hawaii will begin from its own 25 after the ensuing kickoff.

1:12: TOUCHDOWN NM. Andrew Henry takes a first-and-25 handoff to the house for a 33-yard score. UH trails New Mexico 28-7 with 3:25 left in the first half. Lobos will also receive the second half kickoff. Hawaii in serious trouble again.

1:02: UH rolls the dice on fourth-and-3 in New Mexico territory but the drive ends as Brayden Schager gets sacked at the NM 39. New Mexico ball with 6:59 left in the first half.

12:55: Hawaii will begin from its own 25 after a touchback on the ensuing kickoff.

12:54: TOUCHDOWN UNM. The Lobos have scored on all three of their possessions thus far after a 1-yard Jacoby Croskey-Merritt rushing touchdown. New Mexico leads Hawaii 21-7 with 11:17 left in the second quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

12:41: Hawaii’s ensuing kickoff goes for a touchback. New Mexico will begin from its own 25.

12:39: TOUCHDOWN HAWAII. That was quick. Steven McBride with catches of 52 and 12 yards on consecutive plays, the latter of which goes for a touchdown. UH still trails 14-7 with 18 seconds left in the first quarter.

12:36: Hawaii will start from its own 25 after a touchback on the ensuing kickoff.

12:34: TOUCHDOWN LOBOS. Another drive ends in a score for New Mexico, ending with a 3-yard pass from Hopkins to Ryan Davis. Hawaii trails 14-0 with 2:14 left in the first quarter.

12:21: UH quarterback Brayden Schager is INTERCEPTED by New Mexico’s Zach Morris. Lobos will begin from their own 45 with 7:57 left in the first quarter.

12:18: Hawaii will begin from its own 25 to begin its next possession after the touchback.

12:16: TOUCHDOWN NEW MEXICO. The Lobos march right down the field and cap off the drive with a 28-yard pass from Dylan Hopkins to Jeremiah Hixon. Hawaii trails 7-0 with 8:59 left in the first quarter.

12:10: Yet another three-and-out and punt to begin the game for UH. New Mexico state will begin from its own 30.

12:08: After the opening kick, Hawaii will begin from its own 17 after Cam Stone’s return.

12:06 p.m.: New Mexico wins the coin toss and defers to the second half. Hawaii will receive to begin this game.

FIRST QUARTER