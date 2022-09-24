The most mysterious game of Hawaii’s 2022 season is set to begin as the Rainbow Warriors take on New Mexico State.

Despite going 2-0 against New Mexico State in 2021, Hawaii (1-3) enters its 2022 matchup against the Aggies (0-4) as underdogs.

Along with South Florida, the ‘Bows are just one of two teams without a passing touchdown in 2022. Brayden Schager, who is getting his first start since the season opener, is hoping to change that. UH practiced multiple run and shoot concepts this week and looks to implement more of a pass-happy look. But what exactly will it look like? Follow along as KHON2 will provide live updates of the game.

Hawaii 7, New Mexico State 7, 9:00, 1Q

2:26: TOUCHDOWN NEW MEXICO STATE. It doesn’t take long for the Aggies to respond as Star Thomas takes a fourth-and-1 handoff 27 yards TO THE HOUSE. The extra point is good and the game is tied at 7 with 9 minutes left in the first quarter.

2:17: NMSU will begin from its own 25 after a touchback on the kickoff.

2:16: TOUCHDOWN HAWAII. Despite using a timeout before its first offensive play, the Rainbow Warriors put together an impressive opening drive, capped off by a 1-yard rush by Dedrick Parson. Schager was 3-for-3 with 39 yards on that drive as well.

2:08 p.m. HST: New Mexico State wins the toss and defers to the second half. Hawaii will receive to begin this game. UH will begin from its own 25 after a touchback on the kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER