The University of Hawaii football team heads into its road contest at Nevada as losers of four straight to begin Mountain West Conference play. The Wolf Pack, the conference’s last place team in 2022, head into Saturday as winners of two straight games, becoming one of the league’s pleasant surprises.

Hawaii won the matchup between the two squads in 2022, but enters Saturday as the underdog. Which team will win their third game? Follow along as KHON2 will provide live updates below:

Hawaii 0, Nevada 0, 10:43, 1Q

10:15: Hawaii forces a three-and-out and will begin from its own 34 with 10:43 left in the first quarter.

10:13: Hawaii gets as far as the Nevada 43 and punts on fourth and short. Nevada gets the ball in its own red zone.

10:07 a.m. HST: Nevada wins the coin toss and defers to the second half. Hawaii will begin on its own 25 after a touchback.

FIRST QUARTER