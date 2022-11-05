Despite its subpar season thus far, can the University of Hawaii football team keep its recent success against Fresno State going on Saturday night?

The Rainbow Warriors (2-7, 1-3 Mountain West) have won their last two meetings against the Bulldogs (4-4, 3-1), who are currently in the driver’s seat of the West Division. The 2021 meeting between the ‘Bows and Bulldogs was especially dramatic, as Hawaii pulled a stunning upset over the then-No. 18 team in the country.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Stay with KHON2 for live updates of Saturday’s game below:

Fresno State 41, Hawaii 0, 6:22, 3Q

6:41: TOUCHDOWN FRESNO STATE. Jalen Moreno-Cropper hauls in a 59-yard deep ball from Jake Haener and the Bulldogs lead 41-0 with 6:22 left in the third quarter.

6:37: Hawaii turns the ball over on downs at the Fresno State 29 with 6:49 left in the third quarter.

6:31: The Bulldogs drive all the way to the Hawaii 8 and show a little mercy, settling for a 25-yard field goal on fourth-and-1. Hawaii trails 34-0 with 9:12 left in the third.

6:23: Fresno State will begin the second half from its own 25 after the kickoff.

THIRD QUARTER

6:02: The first half mercifully comes to an end for UH, which wisely takes a knee to end the second quarter. Fresno State leads 31-0 and will receive the second half kickoff.

5:59: TOUCHDOWN FRESNO. The Bulldogs lead 31-0 on Erik Brooks’ 16-yard reception on a tipped pass with 41 seconds left in the first half.

5:47: Another Hawaii drive ends in a punt. Fresno State begins from its own 36 with 5:08 left in the first half.

5:43: Hawaii to start from its own 5 after Jalen Perdue elects to take it out of the end zone with 7:10 left in the first half.

5:40: TOUCHDOWN BULLDOGS. Fresno State takes a 24-0 lead on Jalen Moreno-Cropper’s 7-yard pass by Jake Haener with 7:16 left in the second quarter.

5:36: Fresno State elects to go for it on fourth-and-5 at the Hawaii 34

5:25: Hawaii turns it over on downs at the Fresno State 29 with 12:58 left in the second quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

5:18: Hawaii’s abysmal first quarter comes to an end with the ‘Bows trailing 17-0.

5:16: Hawaii starting again from its own 25 after a touchback on the kickoff and must put some sort of drive together here to stay in the game.

5:14: TOUCHDOWN FRESNO STATE. A 22-yard rush by Jordan Mims puts Fresno State up 17-0 with 1:59 left in the first quarter. This is getting ugly fast for Hawaii.

5:08: Hawaii goes three-and-out and punts. Fresno State will look to go up by three possessions, starting from its own 19 with 4:13 left in the first quarter.

5:06: Hawaii will start from its own 25 after a touchback on the kickoff.

5:03: TOUCHDOWN FRESNO STATE. Cameron Lockridge with a 31-yard interception return for a touchdown against his former team. Fresno State is up 10-0 with 4:55 left in the first quarter.

4:55: Hawaii will begin from its own 10 after a holding call on the ensuing kickoff.

4:52: Fresno State gets on the board first on Abraham Montano’s 31-yard field goal with 6:54 left in the first quarter. A mini victory for Hawaii’s defense, who held Fresno to a field goal after the Bulldogs had no trouble moving the ball until they reached the red zone.

4:44: Hawaii drives to the Fresno State 31 to begin the game, but don’t get any points on the board after Matthew Shipley misses a 48-yard field goal with 10:46 left in the first quarter.

4:35 p.m.: Hawaii receives to begin the game. The opening kickoff goes past the end zone for a touchback. UH will start from its own 25.

FIRST QUARTER