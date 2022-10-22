The University of Hawaii football team’s 2022 season appears to have changed for the better after its bye week at the beginning of October.

Since then, the Rainbow Warriors began Mountain West play by nearing beating San Diego State before notching its first conference win with a complete effort over Nevada last week.

On Saturday, the ‘Bows head to Colorado State, where head coach Timmy Chang was a member of the team’s staff for a brief period from December 2021 to January before accepting the UH gig.

Can the ‘Bows continue their positive momentum against the Rams? Stay with KHON2 for live updates below:

Hawaii 13, Colorado State 3, Halftime

11:23: With less than 25 seconds left in the half and no timeouts remaining for either team, Brayden Schager throws a checkdown on third-and-goal to Dedrick Parson in bounds. Hawaii rushes its field goal unit to get out there and gets a 23-yard Matthew Shipley field goal right in the nick of time to take a 13-3 lead into halftime.

11:14: Colorado State turns it over on downs at the Hawaii 33 with 1:26 left in the second quarter. ‘Bows have one timeout.

11:03: Colorado State will begin from its own 25 after a booming kickoff for a touchback by Kyler Halvorsen.

11:00: TOUCHDOWN HAWAII. The Rainbow Warriors engineer a 10-play, 76 yard drive that took 5:17 and was capped off by a 1-yard Caleb Phillips reception from Brayden Schager with 7:15 left in the second quarter.

10:46: Hawaii will begin from its own 23 after the ensuing kickoff.

10:45: Colorado State opts for the field goal. Former Hawaii kicker Michael Boyle ties the game with a 39-yard field goal with 12:41 left in the second quarter.

10:42: Colorado State, facing fourth-and-2 at the Hawaii 22, appears to go for another fourth down but calls another timeout first.

SECOND QUARTER

10:37: The first quarter ends with Hawaii up 3-0. Colorado State will start with a fresh set of downs at the Hawaii 28 to begin the second quarter.

10:34: After getting a fresh set of downs, Hawaii goes three-and-out again with another punt from its own 23. Colorado State will take over from its own 37 with 1:28 left in the first quarter.

10:29: Hawaii goes three-and-out and punts from its own end zone. Colorado State appeared to take over from the Hawaii 45 with 4:02 left in the first quarter, but a penalty on the Rams keeps the Hawaii drive going with a first down.

10:27: Colorado State gets all the way to fourth-and-goal on the Hawaii 3 and calls a timeout before going for it. A great play by Campbell alum Peter Manuma in which he tips a pass keeps the Rams scoreless. Hawaii takes over with five and a half minutes left in the first.

10:17: Colorado State to start from its own 25 after a touchback on the kickoff by Kyler Halvorsen.

10:15: Hawaii drives down the field, stringing together first downs, but the drive stalls out and UH settles for a Matthew Shipley field goal with 9:24 left in the first quarter.

10:07 a.m.: Hawaii receives to begin the game and will start from its own 25 after a touchback on the kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER

Pregame: Despite being the road team, Hawaii is wearing its black jerseys while the Rams are wearing their all-white state pride uniforms. Name plates are back for UH’s black jerseys, which were not present in the previous games this season.