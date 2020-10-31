Live blog: Hawaii at Wyoming

In their second game in a span of six days, the University of Hawaii football team aims to improve to 2-0 for the 2020 season in a Friday contest at Wyoming. The two rivals will be playing for the Paniolo Trophy, which is in Hawaii’s possession after the ‘Bows won the most recent meeting between the teams in 2018.

Wyoming 10, Hawaii 0, 9:55, 1Q

4:18: The Hawaii defense does its job, holding the Cowboys to a 30-yard field goal attempt. Hoyland’s kick is between the uprights and Hawaii trails 10-0 with 9:55 left in the first quarter.

4:13: Second-and-10 for Wyoming at the Hawaii 15 with 11:19 to go in the first.

4:11: Another apparent injury for the Hawaii defense, with linebacker Jeremiah Pritchard going down.

4:10: Chevan Cordeiro drops pass to pass and fumbles, which is recovered by Wyoming at the Hawaii 25 with 12:14 remaining in the first quarter.

4:06: TOUCHDOWN WYOMING. That was a quick and easy drive for the Cowboys, capped by Xavian Valladay’s 18-yard rush. The Cowboys lead 7-0 with 12:53 remaining in the first quarter after John Hoyland’s extra point.

4:04: Wyoming is already at the Hawaii 24 with a fresh set of downs. Hawaii safety and defensive leader Eugene Ford is down with a knee injury and limping off the field. 13:42 left in the first quarter.

4 p.m.: The Rainbow Warriors have kicked off to begin the game. After a nice return, Wyoming will start from its own 38.

3:57: The ‘Bows have returned to their 2018-2019 road look of black helmets, white jerseys and black pants.

3:55: The game begins on FS2 as a live NASCAR race has yet to finish on FS1. Once it finishes, the Rainbow Warriors will switch over to FS1.

FIRST QUARTER

3:30 p.m. The original 3:45 kickoff has been pushed back to 4 as the car racing program FS1 is airing has yet to finish. When the game does get underway, UH will play for its first win in Wyoming since 1991.