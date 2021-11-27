Live blog: Hawaii at Wyoming

The University of Hawaii football team will be playing for more than the Paniolo Trophy when it takes on Wyoming in Laramie on Saturday.
There’s a real chance that the Rainbow Warriors could re-enter the bowl picture if they can beat the Cowboys on Saturday. But doing so would be a tall task, as UH has not won in Laramie since 1991. Can the ‘Bows pull it off? Follow along for live updates.
Hawaii 31, Wyoming 7, 9:32, 3Q
12:02: Hawaii goes three-and-out and punts. Wyoming will begin from its own 42 with 9:32 left in the third.
11:53: Wyoming gets a couple of first downs but ultimately is forced to punt. Hawaii begins from its own 8 with 11:27 left in the third quarter.
11:47: Wyoming will begin from its own 25 after a touchback on the second half kickoff.
THIRD QUARTER
11:26: Cordeiro’s Hail Mary attempt is CAUGHT BY JARED SMART FOR A 50-YARD TOUCHDOWN as time expires. Hawaii leads 31-7 at halftime, but Wyoming will receive the second half kickoff.
11:18: TOUCHDOWN WYOMING. The Cowboys are finally on the board with 1:36 left in the second quarter after Titus Swen’s 4-yard score. Hawaii still leads 24-7 after the extra point.
11:11: The Cowboys are threatening to score for the first time today and have first down at the Hawaii 26. UH calls its second timeout of the half.
11:07: Wyoming begins from its own 25 after the touchback.
11:06: Hawaii extends its lead to 24-0 after a 25-yard field foal by Matthew Shipley with 5:22 left in the second quarter.
11:02: Wyoming goes three-and-out again and punts. Hawaii begins at the Wyoming 40.
10:58: Hawaii gets stopped for the first time today and punts. Wyoming gets the ball back on its own 7 with 9:44 left in the first half.
10:55: Hawaii’s dominant day continues as its defense forces a three-and-out. UH will begin from its own 38 after Dedrick Parson’s punt return with 10:44 left in the second quarter.
10:51: TOUCHDOWN RAINBOW WARRIORS. Cordeiro finds an open Steven Fiso for a 19-yard score. UH is up 21-0 with 12:39 left in the second quarter.
SECOND QUARTER
10:41: That’s do it for the first quarter. Hawaii will face second-and-6 at the Wyoming 45 when the play resumes.
10:38: UH’s hot start continues. The ‘Bows just forced a three-and-out and will begin from its own 22 after Dedrick Parson’s punt return.
10:33: TOUCHDOWN UH. The Rainbow Warriors manufacture another drive, capped off by Calvin Turner Jr.’s 2-yard rush. Hawaii is now up 14-0 with 3:49 left in the first quarter.
10:25: The Cowboys drive down the field but get held into attempting a 53-yard field goal, which is no good. Hawaii takes over with 6:07 left in the first quarter.
10:16: Wyoming will begin from its own 12 after the ensuing kickoff.
10:13: TOUCHDOWN HAWAII. Chevan Cordeiro closes out the team’s opening drive with an 8-yard touchdown rush. Matthew Shipley’s PAT is good and the ‘Bows lead 7-0 with 12:06 left in the first quarter.
10:07 a.m.: Hawaii receives to begin the game and will start from its own 25 after a touchback.
FIRST QUARTER