Live blog: Hawaii at Wyoming

Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro (12) hands the ball off to running back Dedrick Parson (31)during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Darryl Oumi)

The University of Hawaii football team will be playing for more than the Paniolo Trophy when it takes on Wyoming in Laramie on Saturday.

There’s a real chance that the Rainbow Warriors could re-enter the bowl picture if they can beat the Cowboys on Saturday. But doing so would be a tall task, as UH has not won in Laramie since 1991. Can the ‘Bows pull it off? Follow along for live updates.

Hawaii 31, Wyoming 7, 9:32, 3Q

12:02: Hawaii goes three-and-out and punts. Wyoming will begin from its own 42 with 9:32 left in the third.

11:53: Wyoming gets a couple of first downs but ultimately is forced to punt. Hawaii begins from its own 8 with 11:27 left in the third quarter.

11:47: Wyoming will begin from its own 25 after a touchback on the second half kickoff.

THIRD QUARTER

11:26: Cordeiro’s Hail Mary attempt is CAUGHT BY JARED SMART FOR A 50-YARD TOUCHDOWN as time expires. Hawaii leads 31-7 at halftime, but Wyoming will receive the second half kickoff.

11:18: TOUCHDOWN WYOMING. The Cowboys are finally on the board with 1:36 left in the second quarter after Titus Swen’s 4-yard score. Hawaii still leads 24-7 after the extra point.

11:11: The Cowboys are threatening to score for the first time today and have first down at the Hawaii 26. UH calls its second timeout of the half.

11:07: Wyoming begins from its own 25 after the touchback.

11:06: Hawaii extends its lead to 24-0 after a 25-yard field foal by Matthew Shipley with 5:22 left in the second quarter.

11:02: Wyoming goes three-and-out again and punts. Hawaii begins at the Wyoming 40.

10:58: Hawaii gets stopped for the first time today and punts. Wyoming gets the ball back on its own 7 with 9:44 left in the first half.

10:55: Hawaii’s dominant day continues as its defense forces a three-and-out. UH will begin from its own 38 after Dedrick Parson’s punt return with 10:44 left in the second quarter.

10:51: TOUCHDOWN RAINBOW WARRIORS. Cordeiro finds an open Steven Fiso for a 19-yard score. UH is up 21-0 with 12:39 left in the second quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

10:41: That’s do it for the first quarter. Hawaii will face second-and-6 at the Wyoming 45 when the play resumes.

10:38: UH’s hot start continues. The ‘Bows just forced a three-and-out and will begin from its own 22 after Dedrick Parson’s punt return.

10:33: TOUCHDOWN UH. The Rainbow Warriors manufacture another drive, capped off by Calvin Turner Jr.’s 2-yard rush. Hawaii is now up 14-0 with 3:49 left in the first quarter.

10:25: The Cowboys drive down the field but get held into attempting a 53-yard field goal, which is no good. Hawaii takes over with 6:07 left in the first quarter.

10:16: Wyoming will begin from its own 12 after the ensuing kickoff.

10:13: TOUCHDOWN HAWAII. Chevan Cordeiro closes out the team’s opening drive with an 8-yard touchdown rush. Matthew Shipley’s PAT is good and the ‘Bows lead 7-0 with 12:06 left in the first quarter.

10:07 a.m.: Hawaii receives to begin the game and will start from its own 25 after a touchback.

FIRST QUARTER